Apple has released the second update to iOS 11, 11.0.2.
The update solves a few issues with the recently released operating system, most notably a glitch that caused some iPhone 8 and 8 Plus users to hear crackling or static coming from the phone’s earpiece.
The updates full details can be found below:
- Fixes an issue where crackling sounds may occur during calls for a small number of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus devices
- Addresses an issue that could cause some photos to become hidden
Fixes an issue where attachments in S/MIME encrypted emails would not open
iOS 11 is largely an incremental update to Apple’s mobile operating system, adding a more natural Siri voice to the device, along with a redesigned App Store and new HEVC and HEIF codecs.
To download iOS 11.0.2, navigate to ‘Settings,’ then ‘General’ and finally, ‘Software Update.’
