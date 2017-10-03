News
Apple releases iOS 11.0.2 update that fixes iPhone 8 crackling earpiece issue

Oct 3, 2017

1:54 PM EDT

iOS 11

Apple has released the second update to iOS 11, 11.0.2.

The update solves a few issues with the recently released operating system, most notably a glitch that caused some iPhone 8 and 8 Plus users to hear crackling or static coming from the phone’s earpiece.

The updates full details can be found below:

  • Fixes an issue where crackling sounds may occur during calls for a small number of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus devices
  • Addresses an issue that could cause some photos to become hidden
    Fixes an issue where attachments in S/MIME encrypted emails would not open

iOS 11 is largely an incremental update to Apple’s mobile operating system, adding a more natural Siri voice to the device, along with a redesigned App Store and new HEVC and HEIF codecs.

To download iOS 11.0.2, navigate to ‘Settings,’ then ‘General’ and finally, ‘Software Update.’

