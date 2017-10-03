News
Farming simulator Stardew Valley is coming to the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 5

While it’s been known that Stardew Valley is getting a Switch release since mid-2016, it’s always been unclear when the game would actually launch. Now, Chucklefish, the title’s developer, has revealed the popular Harvest Moon-inspired farming game is set to release on October 5th.

In Stardew Valley players are able to plant crops, fish, cook and built relationships with the title’s various colourful residents.

The game originally released on PC but eventually made its way to the PS4 and Xbox One a few months later. The Switch version of Stardew Valley is set to be priced at $15 USD, which amounts to about $18.75 CAD.

