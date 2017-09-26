News
Pixel XL is now priced at $0 on a 2-year plan at Bell

Sep 26, 2017

5:06 PM EDT

0 comments

Pixel

With it being nearly a year since the flagship Google phone’s release, Bell has lowered the price of the Pixel XL.

The Pixel XL is available for $0 on a two-year minimum $70 monthly plan that includes at least 2GB of mobile data. Prior to this discount, the Pixel XL was priced at $149.99 with a two-year contract.

The 5.5-inch Pixel XL features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset with a Adreno 530 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

The variant of Pixel XL smartphone is only available in black with 32GB of storage. The stock Android device currently has access to Android Oreo and received high praise when it was initially released for its 12-megapixel camera quality.

Bell lowering the price of the Pixel is likely due to the impending announcement of the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, which will at an event on October 4th.

