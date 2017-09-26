News
Netflix is bringing Stranger Things to Nuit Blanche

Sep 26, 2017

5:37 PM EDT

Netflix is bringing a Stranger Things exhibit to this year’s Nuit Blanche.

According to the Canadian Press, the American streaming giant will attempt to recreate the show’s Upside Down setting in an interactive exhibit this Saturday, September 30, 2017, in Toronto.

Visitors will get the chance to don hazmat suits and walk through an underground walkway dripping with a “maple syrup-like substance” — which might very well be a reference to Riverdale, a CW show that’s also available on Netflix in Canada.

The exhibit will also feature images from the show, “including trees with bikes growing out of them, along with elements from other Netflix properties.”

Nuit Blanche in Toronto is an annual arts festival that takes place from sunrise to sunset every September. Artists across the city use the festival as a chance to highlight their work, as well as the work of their peers.

Source: Canadian Press

