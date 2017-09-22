News
PREVIOUS

Virgin Mobile and Fido offer $45/4GB Alberta-only promo plans

Sep 22, 2017

5:29 PM EDT

0 comments

There’s a promo pricing battle brewing in Alberta.

After Telus flanker brand Public Mobile launched a $45/4GB promo plan with unlimited province-wide calling — which was confirmed as available in Alberta and Ontario — Bell-owned Virgin Mobile has now struck back with a 4GB plan with Canada-wide calling for only $5 more, exclusively in Alberta.

Below is what Virgin is currently offering bring your own device (BYOD) customers.

  • $45/month: Unlimited province-wide talk, global text and 4GB of data
  • $50/month: Unlimited Canada-wide talk, global text 4GB of data
Fido $45/4GB

Rogers also reached out to MobileSyrup to let us know that the carriers’ Fido flanker brand is offering a similar deal.

For a limited-time, Fido is offering 4GB at $45/month based on the activation of a $55 2GB Data, Talk and Text Bring Your Own Phone plan with 2GB of bonus data after a $10 bill credit. The promotion is only available in-store, says the carrier, and will drop off when customers next change their plan or upgrade their phone.

So far, Koodo isn’t advertising a competitive deal.

Meanwhile, Freedom Mobile is outstripping all of the aforementioned carriers with a 12-day flash sale for a $40/6GB plan with unlimited nationwide calling and a $50/8GB plan with 1GB of U.S. data and unlimited Canada-U.S. calling. The budget carrier offers its Band 66 LTE network in Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta.

Via: iPhone in Canada 

Related Articles

News

Jul 17, 2017

12:13 PM EDT

Virgin Mobile debuts new 50Mbps home internet tier and expands footprint to include DSL

Resources

Sep 19, 2017

2:36 PM EDT

Public Mobile offers promo plan competitive with Freedom’s $40/4GB deal

News

Jul 19, 2017

1:10 PM EDT

Virgin Mobile shortens ‘pay by’ and pre-authorized credit charging dates

Resources

Aug 23, 2017

5:21 PM EDT

Fido, Virgin and Koodo offer $49/6GB BYOD plans in Quebec

Comments