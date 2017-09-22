iPhone 8 Plus has the best camera DxOMark has ever tested

The HTC-manufactured Google Pixel and the HTC U11 just lost their DxOMark crowns.
DxOMark, a company that does a variety of tests in order to determine which handset features the top camera, has awarded the iPhone 8 Plus the best camera score ever given to a smartphone, a rating of 94.
This is a significant jump compared to the Pixel and the U11 which received the score of 90. Note: the iPhone 8 also defeated the two previous crown-contenders with the score of 92.
Compared to the device’s predecessor, the 8 Plus captures HDR photos, preserves more detail and features an improved Portrait Mode. According to DxOMark the iPhone 8 Plus has the highest performing depth-of-field when compared to the other phones that have been tested.
The iPhone 8 Plus’ camera in general has very few issues, according to DxOMark. The device experienced some autofocus and exposure issues, visible noise in low-light conditions and a tungsten shade in low and indoor lighting.
The iPhone 8 Plus’ dual camera setup features a 12-megapixel (wide-angle) camera with a f/1.8 aperture, as well as a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with a f/2.8 aperture. Additionally it features a Portrait mode, Quad-LED True Tone, and optical image stabilization (OIS).
“The Apple iPhone 8 Plus is the best-performing mobile device camera we have ever tested,” writes to DxoMark. It features outstanding image quality, zoom for those needing to get closer to their subjects, and an industry-leading Portrait mode for artistic efforts.
DxOMark looks forward to testing the iPhone X with its wider aperture and dual camera setup with OIS on both lenses.
MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rourke reviewed iPhone 8 Plus and similarly thought the device featured an impressive camera — you can check out the review here.
Source: DxOMark
