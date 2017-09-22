News
PREVIOUS|

iPhone 8 Plus has the best camera DxOMark has ever tested

Sep 22, 2017

2:45 PM EDT

7 comments

iphone 8 plus camera

The HTC-manufactured Google Pixel and the HTC U11 just lost their DxOMark crowns.

DxOMark, a company that does a variety of tests in order to determine which handset features the top camera, has awarded the iPhone 8 Plus the best camera score ever given to a smartphone, a rating of 94.

This is a significant jump compared to the Pixel and the U11 which received the score of 90. Note: the iPhone 8 also defeated the two previous crown-contenders with the score of 92.

Compared to the device’s predecessor, the 8 Plus captures HDR photos, preserves more detail and features an improved Portrait Mode. According to DxOMark the iPhone 8 Plus has the highest performing depth-of-field when compared to the other phones that have been tested.

The iPhone 8 Plus’ camera in general has very few issues, according to DxOMark. The device experienced some autofocus and exposure issues, visible noise in low-light conditions and a tungsten shade in low and indoor lighting.

The iPhone 8 Plus’ dual camera setup features a 12-megapixel (wide-angle) camera with a f/1.8 aperture,  as well as a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with a f/2.8 aperture. Additionally it features a Portrait mode, Quad-LED True Tone, and optical image stabilization (OIS).

“The Apple iPhone 8 Plus is the best-performing mobile device camera we have ever tested,” writes to DxoMark.  It features outstanding image quality, zoom for those needing to get closer to their subjects, and an industry-leading Portrait mode for artistic efforts.

DxOMark looks forward to testing the iPhone X with its wider aperture and dual camera setup with OIS on both lenses.

MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rourke reviewed iPhone 8 Plus and similarly thought the device featured an impressive camera — you can check out the review here.

Source: DxOMark

Related Articles

Features

Sep 19, 2017

11:25 AM EDT

Here are Caseology’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus cases

News

Sep 22, 2017

3:13 PM EDT

It’s iPhone 8 launch day, so where are all the lines?

News

Sep 13, 2017

8:29 PM EDT

DxOMark has updated and revamped its testing parameters for smartphone cameras

News

Sep 22, 2017

8:48 AM EDT

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are now available in Canada

Comments

  • John Lofwire

    lol so Apple paid more this time around 😉

  • bluerage

    wow, only the s6 edge from samsung made the top 10

    • ksoze

      Uh. Not sure what’s going on with the site, but the S8 scores 88 – but it doesn’t show up in the top 10. That’s the only one I clicked on – possibly other models missing as well. They also messed up the conclusion for the S8 review – still haven’t fixed it since May 2017…

  • Mo Dabbas

    “This is a significant jump compared to the Pixel and the U11 which received the score of 90” — hmm, I’m not sure you know what significant means. lol

    • samsvoc

      Recently, DxOMark changed the way they score phones in general. This might be the reason why IP8 scored a 92. I don’t think, IP8 would’ve scored the same 92 if DxOMark used their old test procedures but think, it would’ve scored a 90 for sure.

    • Mo Dabbas

      The method of rating is not what I meant. Even if iPhone 8 plus camera is better than the pixel that’s still what Apple should do. If a year old phone can perform in the camera department better than the iPhone then Apple got a real problem. But to call the difference between 90 and 94 “significant” is what I was commenting on.

  • Smanny

    Congratulations to the new iPhone 8 image scores. However the Pixels and a few others still have higher DxOMark video scores over the new iPhone 8’s. I wonder why that isn’t mentioned?