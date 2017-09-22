News
PREVIOUS

It’s iPhone 8 launch day, so where are all the lines?

Sep 22, 2017

3:13 PM EDT

10 comments

Every year, iPhone launch day is one of the busiest times at any Apple Store. Case in point, most people associate iPhone launch day with long lines, excited customers waiting to get their hands on the newest “Next best thing,” and busy Geniuses carefully ushering people in and out of stores in an attempt to avoid a stampede.

However, if you’ve spent any time on the internet today, you’ll notice that sources around the world are reporting shorter than usual lines. Which is to say that, at some of Apple’s most important retail locations around the world, there are next to no lines at all — quite unlike previous years.

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

Some of us here at MobileSyrup carried out an extremely rudimentary investigation in an attempt to get to the bottom of this mystery. Namely, we called the Apple Stores at the Eaton Centre in Toronto, at Square One in Mississauga and at Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke, while also visiting the Eaton Centre this morning, and quickly discovered that it would be quite easy to purchase an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus just by walking into the store.

Granted, there’s a waiting system in place at these retail locations, but some of the Apple customer service representatives we spoke with suggested that most customers would likely be able to purchase the two new iPhones in-store, today.

BuzzFeed News conducted its own report, publishing a short video story featuring an interview with Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s head of retail.

During the interview with BuzzFeed, Ahrendts explains that one of the reasons why we might be noticing shorter lines during the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus’s launch has to do with the work that the Cupertino giant has done in building up the retail backend on its website and Apple Store iOS app. In fact, those Apple customers who make a purchase through the iOS app have it a little easier — all they really need to to complete their purchase is their fingerprint and Touch ID.

Of course, there’s likely another factor at work: people are skipping the iPhone 8 and are holding out for the iPhone X.

In his review, MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rourke argued that, regardless of how sleek and optimized the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus may be, there’s no avoiding the fact that the “iPhone X is looming on the horizon.”

Apple has yet to release any sales figures — mostly because the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus really only came out today — but it won’t be surprising if it turns out that the iPhone 8 underperforms, in comparison to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus and the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.

Related Articles

News

Oct 27, 2016

1:09 PM EDT

Apple launches accessibility section on website at MacBook Pro event

Features

Nov 1, 2016

4:34 PM EDT

Amazon opens Black Friday Store with discounts on thousands of items

News

Sep 22, 2017

11:35 AM EDT

iFixit tears down the iPhone 8 and reveals similarities to the iPhone 7

News

Sep 21, 2017

1:21 PM EDT

iPhone X supply issues could be worse than initially expected, says report

Comments

  • Andrew Holt

    At my local mall, there were more people in line at the KFC than there were at the Apple Store.

    • Dimitri

      This is true. I saw a long lineup at the food court at the Eatons Center then the Apple store.

  • Dimitri

    Its because its the same as the iPhone 7 / 7 Plus. Only difference is Glass back / Wireless charging and BT 5.0. Nothing really. Same thing over and over. Remember People will start moving on with other devices / Ship to home options instead for phones. Lining up is getting a bit old now for a phone.

    Most likely everyone wants the iPhone X but i do not even see much buzz about that one too.

    • Andrew Holt

      more than likely because of the price. I’ll bet that over 90% of iPhone X’s will be sold by the carriers on subsidized plans. Not going to be many outright purchases on that one.

    • Dimitri

      Rogers posted the pricing for the 256 GB for $799 on a Premium+ Plan. Spoke to a manager and if you have their older plan its $999 on a 2yr term.

      Goodluck to the ones that want to pay that upfront to get it. Its getting ridiculous with the pricing on the phones.

    • Andrew Holt

      It’s a sad fact that smartphones purchased with contracts today are more expensive than smartphones cost outright just a mere 6-7 years ago. I’m seriously debating on going to a simple flip phone when my current smartphone dies on me. I carry around my surface pro for times I need to use internet and wifi is available almost anywhere.

    • Dimitri

      Agreed. We all thought paying $50-$250 was alot back then but look at the pricing now. Outrages. Even when u do the trade in discount or sell your phone privately you still need to pay out of ur pocket.

      I normally have my Alienware laptop and my Ipad Air 2 Cellular with me and i use those more then my phone to be honest. So i may do the same.

  • Jon Duke

    “During the interview with BuzzFeed, Ahrendts explains that one of the reasons why we might be noticing shorter lines during the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus’s launch has to do with the work that the Cupertino giant has done in building up the retail backend on its website and Apple Store iOS app. In fact, those Apple customers who make a purchase through the iOS app have it a little easier — all they really need to to complete their purchase is their fingerprint and Touch ID. ”

    What a pile of… Even negatives need to be turned into positives when it comes to Apple. The reason why there’s no lines is because it’s a dumb move to release a redesigned phone alongside phones that are EXACTLY the same as the previous year. Of course people will wait and get the X.

    • Andrew Holt

      even the X isn’t really all that much different than other flagships. Very similar to the Essential phone. Personally I prefer the look of the iPhone 8 to the X. That screen/speaker notch doesn’t look right.

    • Dimitri

      Do remember there is not much talk about the X either. Many forums are not even getting much buzz about it. Times have passed. It seems the pricing of the X may turn many off. Apple made the mistake releasing all 3 in the same year let alone a month apart.

      $800 on a 2yr term for the 256GB Premium+ plan with Rogers. Thats about $902 with taxes upfront in store for it. Then $999 for the 256GB on the older plans ( ones that are not Premium + as per the managers and their only page.)