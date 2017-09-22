New Apple TV only allows streaming of 4K content, not downloading

Though this move likely won’t come as a surprise to anyone following the direction the content industry is moving, it’s been uncovered that the new Apple TV 4K only supports the streaming of 4K video content, not local downloading.
According to a support document obtained by MacRumours regarding Apple’s new set-top box, while it’s possible to download content that plays in HD, 4K is strictly reserved for streaming. It’s likely that the HDR10 and Dolby Vision versions of content are also restricted to streaming.
“You can download a local copy of an HD movie, and you might be able to download HDR and Dolby Vision versions, but you can’t download a 4K version,” reads the document.
HD content already purchased through iTunes that supports 4K is automatically updated to the higher resolution. This content will still be viewable in HD, however. Apple also recommends an internet speed of 24mbps for 4K streaming, or the set-top box automatically switches the video quality to a lower resolution.
While the Canadian streaming market is limited in terms of 4K, Apple confirmed to MobileSyrup that Amazon Prime Video is coming to the platform soon, complete with 4K streaming.
For more information about the Apple TV 4K, check out our full review.
Source: MacRumors
