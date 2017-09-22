Imagine playing a key role in the development of not one but two generations of wireless technology.

Our first esteemed guest in The Women Behind Wireless series has done just that. Huawei fellow and senior director of the company’s Canadian wireless technology lab Dr. Peiying Zhu contributed significantly to the 4G wireless standard and is now doing the same for 5G.

Previous to working at Huawei, Dr. Zhu was a fellow and director of advanced wireless access systems at Nortel.

Dr. Zhu speaks on her career, the lessons she’s learned, and how it feels to be a part of the creation of wireless standards that play a large role in determining societal changes and the global economy.

What is the most important thing you learned when you first started out in wireless?

What I found was that there's always a hot topic area. I was studying computer vision and AI in the 80s, and the reason I started in this area at the time was because it was a hot topic.

They painted the picture that it would happen shortly, but then the bubble burst. By the time you finished studying, you found the field didn't happen as you thought it would happen, and you couldn't even find a job. So, I switched to wireless.

What I learned is: you need to learn some solid background knowledge, instead of just going to the new hot niche. It's good to have broad knowledge.

What interested you about wireless technologies?

I was reading about it in a magazine, because at the time wireless was also new -- not completely new, but still at the beginning. It looked quite attractive and looked like it had potential.