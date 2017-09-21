News
PREVIOUS|

Sports streaming platform DAZN will issue $20 refunds to subscribers for NFL streaming issues

Sep 21, 2017

5:38 PM EDT

1 comments

Following an unsuccessful launch weekend in which viewers experienced audio and video streaming issues, sports streaming platform DAZN says it will issue subscribers $20 CAD refunds — the equivalent of one month’s access to the platform.

DAZN will give subscribers $20 refunds

The company says subscribers can expect the refund to appear on their credit cards in one week’s time.

“We’re sorry subscribers have not been able to enjoy DAZN the way we want them to,” said DAZN CEO James Rushton, in a press release. “We’re continuing to word hard to fix the issues.” The full statement can be seen below.

Related Articles

News

Sep 21, 2017

5:09 PM EDT

You can now use face filters while livestreaming on Instagram

News

Aug 28, 2017

5:04 PM EDT

Season two of One Mississippi to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 8th

News

Aug 16, 2017

8:06 PM EDT

City of Montreal launches updated version of mobile parking app

Resources

Aug 28, 2017

8:01 AM EDT

How to watch the NFL in Canada

Comments

  • Tyler Hardeman

    i’s $12.50 for those on the yearly subscription. Still the equivalent to one month.