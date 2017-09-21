Following an unsuccessful launch weekend in which viewers experienced audio and video streaming issues, sports streaming platform DAZN says it will issue subscribers $20 CAD refunds — the equivalent of one month’s access to the platform.
The company says subscribers can expect the refund to appear on their credit cards in one week’s time.
“We’re sorry subscribers have not been able to enjoy DAZN the way we want them to,” said DAZN CEO James Rushton, in a press release. “We’re continuing to word hard to fix the issues.” The full statement can be seen below.
Comments