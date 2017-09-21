You can now use face filters while livestreaming on Instagram

Instagram’s face filters are now available even while livestreaming.
The social media app’s face filters, once a unique hallmark of competitor Snapchat, let users overlay different images on the screen, from flower crowns that hover over the user’s eyes or a gently glinting rainbow light tint to the entire image.
To use face filters in live video, users can tap the face icon in the bottom right corner before or during their broadcast to select a filter. For the next week, there’s even a live video exclusive sunglasses filter that users can tap to change the scenery reflected in the lenses.
As usual, when a user’s broadcast is over they can share a replay to stories, or choose ‘Discard’ and make the live video disappear.
Instagram says face filters in live video will be rolling out globally over the next several weeks.
Source: Instagram
