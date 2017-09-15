Learn how to ace the PMP (Project Management Professional) certification exam for over 90% off

The demand for skilled project managers is on the rise in the tech industry, as more companies strive to execute increasingly complex and high-cost initiatives. The PMP (Project Management Professional) certification is an industry standard, and practically a requisite for landing a job as a project manager. The Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification Training bundle includes all the training you’ll need to ace the PMP exam, and you can pick it up today for just C$60.91 ($49.99 USD), over 90% off its usual price.
This comprehensive bundle gets you lifetime access to 35 hours of training, all of which count towards the 35 contact-hour requirements needed to earn the PMP certification. All of these courses are approved by the Project Management Institute for meeting the strict educational criteria necessary to earn the PMP and CAPM (Certified Associate in Project Management) certifications. After completing this training, you’ll be fully equipped to pass the PMP and CAPM exams.
If you’re interested in a career change or want to add a valuable certification to your resume, grab The Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification Training bundle today for hundreds off its usual price, just C$60.91.
