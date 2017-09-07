Telus Pitch contest gives Canadian small business owners the chance to win $100,000

Starting today until October 29th, Telus is inviting Canadian entrepreneurs to enter ‘Telus Pitch,’ its inaugural annual business contest.
Those who enter the Telus Pitch will have to share with six judges how winning $100,000 CAD will help them achieve their business goals.
Additionally four other business owners, selected by the judges, will win a total of more than $50,000 in cash prizes, hardware, technology and marketing services. Telus will provide ongoing mentorship opportunities from experts from the industry to other select contestants.
To be exact, two runner-ups will win $10,000, while another small business that gives back to their local community will win $10,000 and the opportunity to donate another $10,000 to a charity of their choice.
While the last selected business, that’s considered “the most promising startup,” will win $10,000, two Samsung devices and mentoring and marketing services from startup firm, Eighty-Eight.
Telus has partnered with Arlene Dickinson, CEO of District Venture Capital and judge on CBC’s Dragon’s Den to be the lead judge of the competition.
To bring awareness to the Telus Pitch contest, the telecommunications company is bringing a life-sized custom elevator around the country. The elevator is stopping at local small business events and giving entrepreneurs the chance to step into the elevator to give a 60-second ‘elevator’ pitch.
The elevator has already stopped in Toronto and 20 small business owners got the chance to step inside of the elevator and give their pitch directly to Dickinson.
Those 20 will be entered to compete in the Telus Pitch contest, other entrepreneurs can enter the competition online.
“I’ve worked with hundreds of entrepreneurs over the course of my career and I know firsthand what it takes to build a successful business from the ground up; $100,000 when you’re a startup or an early-stage business is equivalent to winning the lottery. It means everything,” said Dickinson in a Telus press statement.
“But the TELUS Pitch is not only providing financial support, it’s providing mentorship and resources to help Canadian small business owners achieve the next step in their dream, and I’m excited to take part.”
Three semi-finalist will be selected by the judges that will then give their pitches on how they intend to use the $100,000 in front of six judges in Toronto on November 13th.
Dickinson will be joined by Suzanne Trusdale, vice-president of small business at Telus and the Telus Pitch judges, Bruce Poon Tip, Sunil Sharma, Erin Bury, and Mark Childs, chief brand officer at Samsung.
Lastly, the winner of the Telus Pitch contest’s grand prize will be announced at a live event.
Source: Telus
