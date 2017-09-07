Google plans to discontinue support for its Google Drive PC app, available on Windows and macOS, on December 11th, 2017, the company announced today.
The search giant will shut down the app completely on March 12th, 2018. In the meantime, users will start receiving notifications that the app is going away before it officially winds down.
PC and Mac users will still be able to access their Google Drive account using a web browser, one of the Drive mobile apps or one of the two desktop Drive apps Google recently launched.
There’s the more professional consumer and enterprise-focused Drive File Stream, which Google launched in March, and the more recently released Backup and Sync app that allows users to manage their both their Drive and Photos accounts. See the handy chart Google provides to compare the two apps.
Source: Google
