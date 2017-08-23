Samsung will offer Canadian Note 7 owners a discount on the Note 8

If you felt burned by the Note 7 recall last year, Samsung plans to make amends.
In a statement issued to MobileSyrup, the company’s Canadian outpost has confirmed it will offer previous Note 7 owners an opportunity to upgrade to the Note 8 at a discount. According to Health Canada, Samsung sold or distributed 39,000 Note 7 smartphones before it was forced to recall the device a second time.
“We are pleased to confirm that Samsung Canada will announce a special offer for former Note7 users when they upgrade to the Note8. Details will be available very soon,” said a spokesperson for the company.
In the U.S., Samsung is offering up to $425 to former Note 7 owners who trade in their current smartphone toward the purchase of a Note 8.
The Note 8 costs $550 on most Canadian premium carrier plans and $1,299 outright. We’ll share more information about the discount once we have details.
