Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in September

This month Netflix Canada will gain Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, classic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s and inspirational film Hidden Figures, starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe. Sadly, the beloved Dan Harmon show Community will depart Netflix on September 1st.
Here’s a full list of all of the television shows and movies coming to Netflix Canada this September:
September 1st
- Archer: season 8 (available for download)
- Assassin’s Creed
- Black Sea (available for download)
- Chelsea: season 2 — new episodes weekly [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light: season 1
- Hidden Figures
- LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: season 1 [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Little Evil [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Narcos: season 3 [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Resurface (available for download)
- Say Anything…
- Silence (available for download)
- Stretch (available for download)
- The B-Side: Elsa Doorfman’s Portrait Photography
- The Ice Storm
- The Last Shaman
- The Lost Brother (available for download)
- The Squid & the Whale
- The Wiggles: season 1 (available for download)
- Timeless: season 1 (available for download)
- Who the F**ck is that Guy
- Why Him?
September 5th
- Marc Maron: Too Real [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
September 6th
- Ace Venture: When Nature Calls: (available for download)
- A Good American (available for download)
September 8th
- #realityhigh [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- BoJack Horseman: season 4 [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Fire Chasers: season 1 [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Greenhouse Academy: season 1 [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Joaquin Reyes: Una y no mas [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Spirit: Riding Free: season 2 [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- The Confession Tapes: season 1 [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- The Space Between Us (available for download)
- The Walking Dead: season 7
September 10th
- Nashville: season 5 (available for download)
September 11th
- Son of Zorn: season 1
September 12th
- Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster [Netflix Original] (available for download)
September 14th
- The Little Rascals (available for download)
September 15th
- American Vandal: season 1 [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Dragon’s Den: season 13
- First They Killed My Father [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Foo Fighters: Back and Forth (available for download)
- George Harrison: Living the Material World (available for download)
- Project Mc2: part 5 [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Strong Island [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Time: The Kalief Browder Story: [Netflix Original] season 1
VeggieTales in the City: season 2 [Netflix Original] (available for download)
September 17th
- Trash (available for download)
September 19th
- Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
- Jerry Before Seinfeld [Netflix Original] (available for download)
September 20th
- Mr Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (available for download)
- Scream Queens: season 2
- This is Us: season 1
- Wentworth: season 5
September 21st
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s (available for download)
- Lethal Weapon
- The Deer Hunter (available for download)
- The Good Place: season 1
September 22nd
- 6 Days [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Fuller House: new episodes [Netflix Original]
- Jake Whitehall: Travels with My Father: season 1 [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Monster Trucks (available for download)
September 23rd
- The Exorcist: season 1
September 26th
- Planet Earth II
- Terrace House: Aloha State: part 4 [Netflix Original] (available for download)
September 27th
- Hotel Transylvania 2 (available for download)
- Lee Daniels’ Star: season 2
- The Other Guys (available for download)
September 28th
- Grey’s Anatomy: season 13
- The Expendables 3 (available for download)
- There Will Be Blood (available for download)
September 29th
- Big Mouth: season 1 [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Club de Cuervos: season 3 [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Gerald’s Game [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Our Souls at Night [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: season 1 [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- Real Rob: season 2 [Netflix Original] (available for download)
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again: season 1 [Netflix Original] (available for download)
September 30th
- Rings (available for download)
- Southpaw (available for download)
- The Devil’s Candy (available for download)
- xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (available for download)
