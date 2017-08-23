Resources
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in September

Aug 23, 2017

12:54 PM EDT

1 comments

This month Netflix Canada will gain Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, classic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s and inspirational film Hidden Figures, starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe. Sadly, the beloved Dan Harmon show Community will depart Netflix on September 1st.

Here’s a full list of all of the television shows and movies coming to Netflix Canada this September:

September 1st

September 5th

September 6th

September 8th

September 10th

  • Nashville: season 5 (available for download) 

September 11th

September 12th

September 14th 

September 15th

September 17th

September 19th

September 20th

September 21st 

September 22nd 

September 23rd

September 26th

September 27th

September 28th 

September 29th

September 30th

This is your last chance to watch

September 1st

September 10th

September 11th

September 13th 

September 15th

September 19th 

September 30th 

