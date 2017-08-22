Canadian SNES Classic pre-orders will go live at Best Buy today

News
Aug 22, 2017

12:32 PM EDT

0 comments

SNES Classic

It looks like the moment Nintendo fans have been waiting for has finally arrived.

According to a tweet sent from Best Buy’s Gamers Reward Club website, SNES Classic pre-orders will be available only online on Best Buy’s website at 1pm E.T., 10am P.T.

Unsurprisingly, Best Buy’s tweet emphasizes that limited SNES CLassic quantities will be available and that customers can not get raincheques for the system. It’s also worth noting that pre-orders will not be available in Quebec, according to Best Buy’s tweet.

The SNES Classic is priced at $99 in Canada and is set to be available at a variety of retailers on September 29th. We’ll update this post with additional pre-order information when it becomes available.

Nintendo has stated in the past that the company plans to produce “significantly more” SNES Classic units when compared to the NES Classic, which remains nearly impossible to find.

Other notable games include Super Mario Kart, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, Super Metroid and EarthBound. The SNES Classic’s entire library, depending on your opinion of many of these titles, arguably has a much better lineup when compared to the NES Classic.

You can find Best Buy’s SNES Classic pre-order page at this link.

