Freedom’s limited-time MyTab bonuses reduce upfront prices on LTE phones

Following up a weekend of bonus data promos and a one-day 10GB/$40 flash sale targeting Telus and its sub-brands, Freedom Mobile is continuing its deals streak with limited-time MyTab Boost bonuses.
MyTab Boosts lower the upfront price of customers’ smartphones by allowing them to pay out the rest of the device’s value over the course of a 24-month agreement — the same tactic used by all Canadian carriers in some form or another.
The extra amount that customers pay through their MyTab defines the cost of their upfront subsidy. Less money down per month, more upfront. More upfront, less money down per month.
To that effect, Freedom has a slate of options for monthly MyTab payments, ranging from $5 up to $35.
Under the promo, the carrier is offering a variety of MyTab bonuses on LTE phones until August 31st.
The LG V20 — which was Freedom’s first Band 66 LTE phone and will soon be succeeded by the V30 — carries the highest bonus. Customers can get up to $590 off the upfront cost of the phone, making it $0 down on a $20 MyTab Boost, from a previous price of $520.
While a strong upfront discount, the carrier notes in the fine print that the amount of the discount will be added to the customer’s MyTab — so you will eventually pay the same amount. For those who’d rather pay later, though, the offer may be tempting.
In addition to being $0 down on a $20 MyTab Boost, the discount also reduces the V20 from $640 to $50 down on a $15 MyTab Boost, from $760 to $170 on a $10 MyTab Boost and $880 to $290 on a $5 MyTab Boost.
Meanwhile, the MyTab bonuses for the rest of Freedom’s LTE phones included in this offer are as follows:
- LG G6 — up to $420
- Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra — up to $280
- Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ — up to $200
- Samsung Galaxy A5 — up to $200
- Samsung Xcover 4 — up to $200
- Motorola Moto Z2 Play — up to $200
- LG Stylo 3 Plus — up to $200
- Sony Xperia XA1 — up to $200
- LG X Power 2 — up to $160
- Motorola Moto E4 — up to $80
To be eligible for the deal, customers must activate or upgrade to an eligible phone on MyTab with any in-market plan of $40 or more and add a minimum $5 per month MyTab Boost. Additionally, the deal is only available at participating Freedom Mobile locations.
Source: Freedom Mobile
Comments