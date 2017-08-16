News
PlayStation's Attack of the Blockbusters sale runs until August 22nd

Aug 16, 2017

2:33 PM EDT

Sony’s PlayStation ‘Attack of the Blockbusters’ sale is now live with deals for games that are up to 50 percent off.

The sale starts now and continues until August 22nd. Attack of the Blockbusters features some of the PlayStation platform’s most significant titles, such as Destiny the Collection, The Surge and XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition. The week-long sale also includes movies like Nerve, John Wick and Ted.

Here’s is a partial list of the games and movies available right now during Attack of the Blockbusters, in Canadian dollars. Many of the games also come at a cheaper price for those with a PS Plus membership.

All of these offerings and many more are available until the 22nd.

Source: PlayStation Blog, Image Credit: The Surge

