PlayStation’s Attack of the Blockbusters sale runs until August 22nd

Sony’s PlayStation ‘Attack of the Blockbusters’ sale is now live with deals for games that are up to 50 percent off.
The sale starts now and continues until August 22nd. Attack of the Blockbusters features some of the PlayStation platform’s most significant titles, such as Destiny the Collection, The Surge and XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition. The week-long sale also includes movies like Nerve, John Wick and Ted.
Here’s is a partial list of the games and movies available right now during Attack of the Blockbusters, in Canadian dollars. Many of the games also come at a cheaper price for those with a PS Plus membership.
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition: $47.49 (was $94.99)
- BioShock: The Collection: $47.99 (was $79.99)
- The Surge: $55.99 (was $79.99)
- Nobunga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence Ascension: $47.99 (was $79.99)
- EA Sports NHL 17 Deluxe Edition: $39.99 (was $79.99)
- The King of Fighters XIV: $39.99 (was $79.99)
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction: $39.99 (was $79.99)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection : $30.99 (was $69.99)
- Titanfall 2 Standard Edition: $32.o9 (was $53.49)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition: $19.99 ($39.99)
- Dracula Untold (HD): $6.99 (was $21.99)
- Passengers (HD): $9.99 (was $19.99)
- xXx: Return of Xander Cage (HD): $8.99 (was $17.99)
- Ted 2 (Unrated) (HD): $6.99 (was 14.99)
- American Sniper (HD): $8.99 (was $14.99)
- Star Trek Beyond (HD): $8.99 (was $24.99)
All of these offerings and many more are available until the 22nd.
Source: PlayStation Blog, Image Credit: The Surge
