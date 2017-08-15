FCC filing confirms Pixel 2 will be HTC-made, feature ‘Active Edge’ pressure-sensitive frame

A new HTC listing filed with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission confirms that the Pixel 2 will ship with a pressure sensitive side frame feature.
The filing, spotted by 9to5Google, includes screenshots of the upcoming phone’s settings menu. One of the menus includes a ‘Languages, inputs & gestures’ heading, under which it says ‘Active Edge on, squeeze for your Assistant.’
The same menu reveals the phone is running Android 8.0.1. This is significant insofar as that the current version of Android O, DP4, which Google itself has said is the final beta build before the official launch of Android O, is still at 8.0.0, suggesting that current Pixel 2 devices are on near final software.
The filing also confirms HTC is manufacturing the Pixel 2. Previously it was believed, based on past rumours, that LG was producing both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.
Source: FCC Via: 9to5Google
