Allo users on Android can now start using the chat app’s new web client

Aug 15, 2017

3:21 PM EDT

Google Allo app

After multiple delays, Google has started to rollout its new Allo desktop client, marking the first time that the Google Assistant is available on PCs.

For the time being, only Android users with Chrome installed on their personal computer can access Allo’s new web client.

To start using the new web client, you’ll need to update to the latest version of the AI-assisted chat app. Version 16 includes a new option inside of Allo’s hamburger menu that leads to a web page that allows users to pair their mobile app with the new web client once they’ve scanned a QR code.

Android users can manually update to Version 16 by downloading and installing the Allo APK from APKMirror.

No word yet on when iOS Allo users will be able to pair their mobile app with the new client.

Source: Google Via: 9to5Google

