News
PREVIOUS

Facebook launches M digital assistant for Messenger in Canada

Aug 15, 2017

1:00 PM EDT

1 comments

Facebook Messenger app on phone

Facebook’s M assistant has been around in the U.S. since August 2015, and now the Silicon Valley social networking giant is ready to launch M in Canada.

M is a digital assistant — in the same vein as Siri, Cortana, and Alexa — available exclusively through Facebook Messenger.

The assistant works by providing users with suggestions based on the messages they send to their Messenger contacts.

For example, if someone asks you “Where are you?” M will suggest sharing your location with that contact.

An image showing the M digital assistant suggesting location sharing and stickers

If you and a group of friends are talking about hanging out or getting together, M will suggest formally making plans and creating a calendar invite.

According to Facebook, M works through machine learning, providing more information as it learns more about you and your messaging habits.

The app will even suggest stickers based on the conversation’s tone.

M is will start rolling out today, and services like sharing money — which are available in the U.S. — will eventually arrive in Canada.

Source: Facebook

Related Articles

Business

Nov 15, 2016

5:37 PM EDT

RCMP gives Toronto Star and CBC ‘unprecedented’ case access to push security narrative

News

Aug 10, 2017

6:09 PM EDT

Facebook issues a challenge by unveiling Watch, its own proprietary video platform

Business

Oct 13, 2016

9:00 PM EDT

Report shows most Canadian healthcare providers use electronic medical records

Business

Feb 2, 2017

11:37 AM EDT

Scotiabank to cut five percent of branches over two years in move to digital

Comments

  • Nick Bransford

    G Board already does this. Are they going to fight one another within Messenger for which gif to recommend or which restaurant they thing I want to eat at?