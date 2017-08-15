Facebook’s M assistant has been around in the U.S. since August 2015, and now the Silicon Valley social networking giant is ready to launch M in Canada.
M is a digital assistant — in the same vein as Siri, Cortana, and Alexa — available exclusively through Facebook Messenger.
The assistant works by providing users with suggestions based on the messages they send to their Messenger contacts.
For example, if someone asks you “Where are you?” M will suggest sharing your location with that contact.
If you and a group of friends are talking about hanging out or getting together, M will suggest formally making plans and creating a calendar invite.
According to Facebook, M works through machine learning, providing more information as it learns more about you and your messaging habits.
The app will even suggest stickers based on the conversation’s tone.
M is will start rolling out today, and services like sharing money — which are available in the U.S. — will eventually arrive in Canada.
Source: Facebook
Comments