Resources
PREVIOUS

OnePlus partners with DJI for back to school sale

Aug 15, 2017

12:40 PM EDT

0 comments

OnePlus

OnePlus has launched a new back to school sale that bundles the company’s products together with a variety of DJI products, as well as its own accessories and gear.

One of the more notable bundles packs together the OnePlus 5 with DJI’s Osmo Mobile three-axis gimbal. It’s also possible to get the Osmo Mobile with OnePlus’ new travel backpack.

Alongside the sale, OnePlus is pushing its recently unveiled referral program.

Every time a Canadian consumer buys a OnePlus phone, they’ll receive a unique referral link which they can share friends and family members. When a friend buys a OnePlus phone using the referral link, they $30 off any accessories they buy at the same time.

Meanwhile, the person who initially sent the referral link gets 100 points, which they put toward perks like $15 accessories and free t-shirts.

If you’ve already bought a OnePlus phone, you can still take part in the program by verifying the IMEI of your device. More details can be found on the OnePlus website, linked above.

See the full list of available bundles below. All prices are in Canadian dollars.

OnePlus is also bundling together its devices with a variety of DJI drones, including the Spark and Mavic Pro. Unfortunately, the company is not shipping those bundles to Canada.

Related Articles

News

Aug 9, 2017

6:30 PM EDT

OnePlus to start selling 8GB/128GB slate gray OnePlus 5

News

Jul 24, 2017

5:05 PM EDT

OnePlus Community, Gallery, Launcher and Weather apps now available in Google Play Store

Resources

Aug 10, 2017

7:56 PM EDT

PlayStation VR is currently $150 off at Walmart; PS4 console $50 off

Resources

Aug 10, 2017

2:18 PM EDT

Amazon Canada discounts select Smart Home products, including Ecobee, Nest and August

Comments