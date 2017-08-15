OnePlus partners with DJI for back to school sale

OnePlus has launched a new back to school sale that bundles the company’s products together with a variety of DJI products, as well as its own accessories and gear.
One of the more notable bundles packs together the OnePlus 5 with DJI’s Osmo Mobile three-axis gimbal. It’s also possible to get the Osmo Mobile with OnePlus’ new travel backpack.
Alongside the sale, OnePlus is pushing its recently unveiled referral program.
Every time a Canadian consumer buys a OnePlus phone, they’ll receive a unique referral link which they can share friends and family members. When a friend buys a OnePlus phone using the referral link, they $30 off any accessories they buy at the same time.
Meanwhile, the person who initially sent the referral link gets 100 points, which they put toward perks like $15 accessories and free t-shirts.
If you’ve already bought a OnePlus phone, you can still take part in the program by verifying the IMEI of your device. More details can be found on the OnePlus website, linked above.
See the full list of available bundles below. All prices are in Canadian dollars.
- DJI Osmo Mobile and (slate gray or soft gold) OnePlus 5 smartphone: $956 (was $1028)
- DJI Osmo Mobile and midnight black 128GB OnePlus 5: $1021.14 (was $1098)
- DJI Osmo Mobile and OnePlus Travel Backpack: $445 (was $478)
- OnePlus Bag (in blue gray, luna dust or black) and “Never Settle” t-shirt: $63.00 (was $90.00)
- OnePlus Travel Messenger Bag (in blue gray and black) with OnePlus Dash Charge t-shirt: $63.00 (was $90)
- Dash Power Adapter with either 100 cm or 150 cm Type-C cable: $36.67 (was $48.90) for 1oo cm, $40.42 for 150cm (was $53.90)
- OnePlus 5 Read for Action Bundle with OnePlus Protective Case (note the Sandstone case is $5 cheaper), OnePlus 5 3D tempered glass screen protector, OnePlus Bullets, Dash Type-C cable, Dash power adapter: $102.56 (was $136.75) for 1oo cm, $106.31 for 150cm (was $141.75)
OnePlus is also bundling together its devices with a variety of DJI drones, including the Spark and Mavic Pro. Unfortunately, the company is not shipping those bundles to Canada.
