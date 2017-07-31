Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in Midnight Black leaks ahead of official unveiling

Samsung is scheduled to unveil its next Galaxy Note smartphone on August 23rd, however, reputable device leaker Evan Blass has revealed its design ahead of the Unpacked event.
The press image shows off a similar look to the Galaxy S8, but the Galaxy Note 8 will come with a larger Infinite Display and the inclusion of the S Pen.
With the tag line of “do bigger things,” Samsung is reportedly poised to launch the Galaxy Note 8 with a 6.3-inch display, 64GB and 128GB storage options, dual-cameras, Snapdragon 835 processor, front-facing camera, an iris scanner, ambient light scanner and notification LED light, USB-C port, speaker, headphone jack and a 3,300 mAh battery.
This image states the device will be available in Midnight Black. No other details were listed as to other colour options.
Of course, nothing is truly official until Samsung give it the green light. We’ll bring you all the details as they unfold from New York City.
Source: Evan Blass
