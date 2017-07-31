Rogers and Fido improve Vancouver Island wireless service

Rogers has expanded its wireless coverage in Vancouver Island, including bringing service to Bear Mountain Golf Resort in Langford and improving coverage around the western side of the B.C. Legislature in Victoria.
The service improvements, which took place over late spring/early summer, also hold consequence for customers of Rogers sub-brand Fido, which shares its parent company’s network.
Below are the areas that received service improvements:
- Bear Mountain Golf Resort and Spa, Langford – New wireless service for the Bear Mountain luxury vacation resort and residence, which features two major golf courses. Wireless coverage was turned on July 31st.
- Harewood, Nanaimo – Improved wireless service in the area between Highway 19 and the Old Island Highway in the south end of Nanaimo. Wireless coverage was turned on June 22nd.
- B.C. Legislature, Victoria – Improved wireless service to the businesses and homes located to the west of and including the B.C. legislative buildings. The improvements were completed on June 16th.
- Mt. Newton Cross Road, near Saanichton – Improved wireless service along Highway 17, between Sidney and Keating Cross heading to and from the B.C. Ferry Terminal and Victoria, as well as around Saanichton and Saanichton Bay. Service turned on May 31st.
Source: Rogers
