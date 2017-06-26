Nintendo officially reveals the $99 SNES Classic

Nintendo of America’s official twitter account has revealed that the Japanese gaming giant plans to release the SNES Classic, a tiny version of the Super Nintendo that includes pre-installed games, on September 29th, 2017.
The SNES Classic is set to go on sale for $99 CAD in Canada and will feature 21 games, including notable, difficult to find retro titles like Final Fantasy III, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Secret of Mana and the unreleased Star Fox 2. The system also comes with two classic SNES controllers, unlike the NES, which only included one gamepad.
Just like the NES Classic, the miniature system can be connected to a high-definition television via HDMI and adopts the classic colouring and design of the Super Nintendo, only in a smaller form factor. Nintendo has also revealed that the SNES Classic’s controller cord is approximately 2ft longer than the NES Classic’s controller.
“While many people from around the world consider the Super NES to be one of the greatest video game systems ever made, many of our younger fans never had a chance to play it,” said Pierre-Paul Trepanier, Nintendo of Canada’s general manager and senior director.
“With the Super NES Classic Edition, new fans will be introduced to some of the best Nintendo games of all time, while longtime fans can relive some of their favourite retro classics with family and friends.”
While Star Fox 2 was essentially completed and ready to be released back in 1995, Nintendo opted to cancel the game due to the impending release of the Nintendo 64.
While no English version of the game’s ROM image exists, an unofficial fan translation has been available for a number of years. Including a never before released game in the SNES Classic is a fascinating fan-service move on Nintendo’s part.
Super Mario World, Earthbound, Star Fox 2 + 18 more games? Now you’re playing with super power! #SNESClassic launches 9/29. pic.twitter.com/BPPGjpskPT
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 26, 2017
Other notable games include Super Mario Kart, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, Super Metroid and EarthBound. The SNES Classic’s entire library, depending on your opinion of many of these titles, arguably has a much better lineup when compared to the NES Classic.
A full list of the 21 pre-installed games included in the SNES Classic can be found below:
- Contra III: The Alien Wars
- Donkey Kong Country
- EarthBound
- Final Fantasy III
- F-ZERO
- Kirby™ Super Star
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Mega Man X
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox
- Star Fox 2
- Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Yoshi’s Island
Following continued stock shortages, Nintendo abruptly halted the NES Classic’s production despite its rampant popularity.
At the time the common sentiment was that the Japanese gaming company was discontinuing the NES Classic in an effort to ramp up Switch production, as well as prepare for the eventual release of the SNES Classic.
