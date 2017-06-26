News
Here are all of Google Home’s Canadian Easter eggs

Jun 26, 2017

12:06 PM EDT

Google Home

Google Home has finally launched in Canada, making it the first voice-activated IoT assistant to be available north of the U.S. border.

While the device works exactly like its U.S. counterpart for the most part, it does include a few Canadian specific features, with French language support probably being the most notable addition.

The Canadian version of Google Home also doesn’t include support for multiple user accounts, though Google Canada says it is coming at some point in the future. It’s also worth noting that Google Home’s iOS and Android app was developed by the tech giant’s Kitchener-Waterloo engineering office and that the device’s French language features were created by language experts in Montreal.

If you’ve picked up a Google Home and you’re looking to test out some of the device’s more amusing features, you can find all of the device’s best Easter eggs below:

  • What’s your favourite kind of chip?
  • What’s your favourite Canadian food?
  • What’s your favourite snack?
  • Where are you from?
  • Why are Canadians so nice?
  • What are you doing for Canada’s birthday?
  • You’ll have to excuse me, I’m not at my best

If you just try out one of these, make sure you ask the chip question; the answer is pretty great. For more information about the IoT device, check out my review of the Canadian version of Google Home.

 

Comments

  • Dmitry Gudkov

    Google Home just started supporting multiple user accounts in Canada. Got an update a few hours ago.

    • Domino67

      Excellent!

    • Alanina

      Did you mean the Google Home app got updated or the software on the device itself?

    • Mark Driedger

      Multiple users is working on my Google Home that I just unboxed last night. Funny, that most of the easter eggs listed in this article dont work for me. My guess is that the language/region settings on my android device with Home App installed is set for English / United States

    • It’s not about the device that has the Home app it’s the setting within that app itself. In the app, click the Settings “Hamburger” then “More Settings” then select your Google Home from the device list & change the “Assistant Language” to English (Canada).

      Source: I just noticed the same problem cuz I had my Google Home Assistant Language set to English (US) & the Easter eggs didn’t work until I switched the language. Did not change my phone’s language settings.

  • Juan R

    I bought mine from the US on Black Friday. These Easter eggs don’t work for me. Still no multi user support either

  • Pingback: www.office.com/setup()