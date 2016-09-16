News
Google launches a Coalition for Better Ads to combat ad blocking

Sep 16, 2016

9:30 AM EST

23 comments

When it comes to ads, Google takes first place every time.

However, Google recently took a stand on the kinds of ads consumers are seeing and went on to form the Coalition for Better Ads. While the formation of this coalition was announced this week during the digital advertising trade show Dmexco in Cologne, Germany, plans have actually been in place since May.

This group was formed as a response to the rise of ad blocking and will attempt to act as a regulator/watchdog for internet ads. Business Insider reports that the group has apparently been put together to create a standard for online advertising using technology from the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s (IAB) tech lab.

abp

According to a post on the new coalition’s website, it will aim to focus on several things including creating data driven standards, developing technology to implement these standards and promoting awareness of these standards.

“The initiative will draw on the work its members have been doing on this issue, including the efforts of IAB Europe, IAB France, IAB UK and other European national IABs to develop a Charter on Digital Advertising Best Practice,” said Townsend Feehan, CEO of IAB Europe, in a statement.

“This broad Coalition provides the opportunity for our industry to unite behind a common effort with the potential to drive change globally.”

Essentially, this organization will look into the kind of marketing that people either love or hate, and will create criteria to define this research. In addition to Google and IAB, some other groups involved with this initiative include The Washington Post, European Publishers Council, the News Media Alliance, and the World Federation of Advertisers.

Source: Coalition for Better Ads Source: Business Insider

Comments

  • Ipse

    FU Goobble….when you force down our capped throats pages that have 200kB content and 2MB of ads, no wonder Adblock is eating your lunch.

  • Miik 19

    I will be the first to say that ads are annoying but without them the internet would either be very expensive or very boring. We all use the internet and its almost infinite amount of contente and more often than not we do not pay the contente creators, people who run Web sites or youtube channels or blogs. These people are usually very hard working individuals who do this as a full time job and who juste would never be able to do it without ad revenue. Now there are two solutions to this, first would be to simply enjoy the free stuff and do with googles subliminale mind control or get ready to fork over money to contente creators. Be for you go nuts and attack me on this, yes i know there are contente creators who lucked out and made millions of generic unimaginatif stuff on the web, and to that I will say, okay and also, pop music, walmart, the twilight franchise and hell even the scary movie franchise, Lets be honnest people work harder for less money all the time in all fields. So to resume on my morning rant, ads are annoying but make things allot cheaper for most of us and lets face it, the day corporations realize that avertissements are not the best way to sell their products we will all be pissed that we have to pay to use our facebook accounts.

    • danbob333

      I disagree. Web sites such as wikipedia are doing fine without ads.
      Ad-free web sites are on average much better than ad-supported ones.
      They are free to put ads, but I am free to block them. I can’t stand browsing the web without an ad-blocker these days. Especially on a smartphone.

    • Moiz Adamji

      wikipedia replies on donation dollars. Will you be putting money where your mouth is and donating to all the websites you block?

    • danbob333

      all of them? Of course not. But I’d don’t care for most of them. If they disappear, someone else will make a new one.
      I don’t feel bad for blocking ads, just like I don’t feel bad for fast-forwarding ads on my DVR and muting them on live TV. Oh and I especially don’t feel bad for not stopping to read an ad when I drive my car.

    • Miik 19

      you are right browsing on smartphone is horrible with ads, i<m not saying ads are the only way to go but they are a viable source of income. Some ads are increadably disruptive and a pain in the … but what I was trying to say is simply that the internet as it exist right now needs them. wikipedia is a great example but it has been around a long time, starting up a new website, a new project, or and idea on the web is hard enough and sure crowd funding and donations exist but ads make it simpler, i would like to know though how much money ahve you donatated to sites like wikipedia, for contente that you want and like? Being a contente creator myself i like to encourage others and make donations and pay for things i enjoy but i don't always have the money to do so and i think ads are a necesary evil, could they be less abrasive? Absolutly, but im afraid they may be here to stay, i use adblock and i change my filter settings to only minimize the amount of website overlays, videos or other things that destroy the usability of a website. like you sead they can put them and you can block them, and i have to say that a agree with you but i also disagree 😛

  • If ads weren’t so aggressive, I don’t think so many would use them. I hate dealing with an ad banner, then 4 blocks on the page I’m reading advertising whatever, then 2 pop-up ads just to read 1 article.

    It’s like driving down the street, and every corner there’s 9 people who all rush over to clean your car windows and sell fruit, getting in your way and it slows everyone down and gets super annoying. That’s what browsing the internet is like lol.

  • gommer strike

    So a company, who makes billions of revenue off of advertising, takes a stand for better advertising and a standard? I can get behind that.

    Here are my thoughts on what “better ads” should look like:

    1) Ads should not auto-play a video with sound which *blares out at a volume which overtakes the actual content you’re here for*. You know all those pre-roll Youtube clips and stuff on Twitch? Yes that stuff. It’s obnoxious. They need to work on an industry standard that decrees – your ad volume shall never exceed X volume.

    And those of you Twitch streamers and events – you too, bear some responsibility to make sure your microphones and sound configuration isn’t setup by the NASL sound guy(sound of you will get this joke).

    2) Ads are to be non-intrusive, NEVER EVER to fill the entire screen or otherwise obstruct the content. It should be off to the side(or very bottom) and should it contain an “X” button to close it out, for god sake don’t force us to tap that very exact pixel to close it.

    Oh, and they are to be setup by default to be low-bandwidth friendly.

    • danbob333

      They shouldn’t use any video or animation, period.

    • gommer strike

      Let’s flip things around for a second, and think of ourselves as Ad men. We are not end users anymore. We’re charged with selling Ads, and making them as visible as possible to the customer, and in turn make $$$ off of that. We are now both Don Draper.

      When you look at things from that perspective, then it is in your best interest to make the ads as eye-catching, and as attention-getting as you possibly can. And what would that entail?

    • danbob333

      I understand perfectly why they are doing that. I still doesn’t make me hate them any less. And I will continue to block ads.

    • Dakoziol

      Sound and video should never autoplay. I can’t stand that. I’m ok with mild animations though, but nothing too crazy.

  • TheShinraCorp .

    Suggestions for better ads: 1 Don’t have a webpage full of that stuff, it literally takes seconds longer to load a webpage, I needed to install ABP just to load websites faster.

    2. Don’t make ads an easy target for Malware, installed ABP because of that as well…

    3. DON’T AUTOPLAY ANYTHING, it is the worst, especially when you’re at work and are sitting idle for 2-3 minutes and just want to read an article and then BAM some ad plays something with sound.

    • dubious

      4. Don’t use javascript to track stuff like my mouse pointer. In fact, don’t use javascript at all.

  • Adderbox76

    If I’m on a weak wi-fi signal (work, for example) the time difference between loading a webpage on my tablet with adguard activated and without adguard activated, is unnaceptably different. I don’t care about advertisements. I don’t use adblockers to block advertisements. Just don’t maket he gaudy and unoptimized, and don’t make my web experience demostrably slower with them than it is without them. Achieve that, and I’ll unistall my adblocker.

  • TheTechSmith

    For my favorite sites I try disabling ABP. If the adds are obnoxious, I re-enable it. If ads were simply non-animated, no sound, JPEG banners I would be fine with them. They are usually this way on smartphones/tablets, so I don’t bother with ad blocking on these devices. Any flash ads, animated GIFs, videos, audio, and pop-ups make me put ABP on. Not only are these adds obnoxious – they cause battery drain, and in the case of Flash add security risk.

  • lbwc

    I generally don’t mind ads…but I find that they are very obnoxious on some sites these days and the sheer number of them on certain sites completely cripples the mobile web browser (looking at you, Chrome!)…that I can barely use it. I just can’t deal with the multiple overlays, pop ups, autoplay videos/sounds and the pop-outs that cover the entire screen just as you scroll by. That’s excessive!!!

    I had put up with mobile Chrome’s lagginess for so long, but recently started using the Samsung Internet Browser with Adblock…and the browsing experience is now silky smooth.

  • Omineca

    IMO, usenet news and personal websites were as fun and interesting as the modern web. Ads are not a necessary part of the internet. If advertisers want me on their sites, they’ll learn to advertise in accordance with my preferences, or be ad-blocked, or just lose me if they block the ad-blocker.

    I don’t care if the ad-based sites go under. We had non-ad-based options before. There’s always an alternative.

  • D Knight

    Someone will just make ad blocking better. Like how anti adblock killer killed off adblock detection software.

  • 100

    It’s not so much the content of the ads it’s the fact that they take over the whole page or a pop-up and interrupt a user’s browsing or in many cases take the users away completely from the page that they are working on into a frustrating never-ending loop that forces the user to close the browser completely and start again.
    Im tired of this wack-a-mole experience that Google seems to think is acceptable but is in fact destroying the whole Internet experience.

