Google launches a Coalition for Better Ads to combat ad blocking

When it comes to ads, Google takes first place every time.
However, Google recently took a stand on the kinds of ads consumers are seeing and went on to form the Coalition for Better Ads. While the formation of this coalition was announced this week during the digital advertising trade show Dmexco in Cologne, Germany, plans have actually been in place since May.
This group was formed as a response to the rise of ad blocking and will attempt to act as a regulator/watchdog for internet ads. Business Insider reports that the group has apparently been put together to create a standard for online advertising using technology from the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s (IAB) tech lab.
According to a post on the new coalition’s website, it will aim to focus on several things including creating data driven standards, developing technology to implement these standards and promoting awareness of these standards.
“The initiative will draw on the work its members have been doing on this issue, including the efforts of IAB Europe, IAB France, IAB UK and other European national IABs to develop a Charter on Digital Advertising Best Practice,” said Townsend Feehan, CEO of IAB Europe, in a statement.
“This broad Coalition provides the opportunity for our industry to unite behind a common effort with the potential to drive change globally.”
Essentially, this organization will look into the kind of marketing that people either love or hate, and will create criteria to define this research. In addition to Google and IAB, some other groups involved with this initiative include The Washington Post, European Publishers Council, the News Media Alliance, and the World Federation of Advertisers.
Source: Coalition for Better Ads Source: Business Insider
Comments
Pingback: Google reportedly building an ad-blocker into Chrome | Daily Update()
Pingback: El navegador de Google Chrome empezará a bloquear ‘mal ‘ anuncios’ en febrero – High Tech Newz()
Pingback: Google Chrome browser will start blocking ‘bad ads’ in February – Today's News()