Canadian carriers suspend sales of the Galaxy Note 7 following recall [Update]

Sep 2, 2016

11:42 AM EDT

Canadian carries have reacted swiftly to the recall of the explosion-prone Samsung Galaxy Note 7 with Bell, Rogers, Telus, Eastlink, Videotron, Koodo, MTS and SaskTel all confirming today that they’re suspending sales of the smartphone.

“After a thorough investigation conducted by Samsung, Telus has been advised by the manufacturer that it has found a battery cell issue in Samsung Galaxy Note7 devices,” said the carrier’s representative.

“Consistent with Telus’ policy of putting customers first, and because our customers’ safety is an absolute priority, we have suspended sales of the device across all Telus corporate, dealer and retail locations, as well as online. We are working closely with Samsung to ensure the replacement experience is as convenient and efficient as possible for our customers.”

A Bell representative issued a to-the-point comment echoing the sentiment: “Bell has suspended sales of the Galaxy Note 7 and we are contacting all customers affected by the issue. We’re working with Samsung to ensure these customers receive replacement phones as quickly as possible.”

MTS, which is in the midst of an acquisition by Bell Canada, stated it was offering a full refund: “Our customers’ safety is extremely important to us. MTS has suspended all sales of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 effective immediately, and we are proactively reaching out to our customers who purchased the device to offer either a timely exchange for an MTS loaner device or a full refund.”

While Rogers shared, “After being notified by Samsung that they have stopped selling the Galaxy Note 7 due to reported safety issues, we immediately suspended shipments and sales of the device in all our stores and through our website. Samsung is working on a replacement program and we’ll continue to work with them to ensure the process is seamless for our customers. In the meantime, customers can visit their nearest Rogers store to exchange their Note 7 or get a loaner device.”

The reports of the Note 7’s 3,500 mAh battery heating up and exploding began earlier this week, causing Samsung to at first delay shipments of the handset and then issue a full recall of the phablet device on September 2nd.

“To date (as of September 1st) there have been 35 cases that have been reported globally and we are currently conducting a thorough inspection with our suppliers to identify possible affected batteries in the market. However, because our customers’ safety is an absolute priority at Samsung, we have stopped sales of the Galaxy Note7,” said Samsung in a statement.

Canada is one of ten countries affected by the recall. The company states that customers will be able to replace current Note 7 with brand new ones in coming weeks by calling 1-800-SAMSUNG. This is a large hit for the company, considering it has already sold 2.5 million devices worldwide.

Update – September 3rd: Telus has detailed two replacement options for Note 7 owners:

1. Customers who would like a new Note7 and are willing to wait for a replacement device, can bring their current Note7 into their nearest TELUS location and receive a similar Samsung loaner phone while they wait for their new Note7. Customers can expect to receive their new Note7 in the next couple of weeks.

2. Customers who would like to exchange their Note7 for a new smartphone can do so as well, by bringing their current Note7 device into their nearest TELUS location and purchasing a new device of equal or lesser value, for example, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

Comments

  • TheShinraCorp .

    Wonder how they’ve exploded? Overheating perhaps? I know lithium is a volatile compound in of itself but usually lithium ion is generally safe unless heated or punctured.

    • thereasoner

      Apparently the batteries from a small local supplier named TMI continue to heat up the longer they are being charged.

  • Andrew English

    It’s good to see Samsung not turning a blind eye and dealing with the issue promptly.

    • Victor Creed

      Yeah recalls for stuff like this is bad for business, good to see they manned up quickly.

    • It’s Me

      Explosions tend to get their attention.

    • ciderrules

      They had to deal with it. This isn’t something minor like your GPS not working or your Home button acting up.

      This is a severe safety hazard. Imagine if someone’s house burns down because your phone caught fire? Samsung can’t take a chance by waiting and having an even bigger PR disaster.

    • Marco Simone

      Apple did with it’s iPhone’s exploding!

    • It’s Me

      nah, they did the same thing Samsung did in the past when it was proven not to be a defect in the phone.

      I know it’s easy to get confused, but this time is different. This time Samsung knows it’s their phone that is defective.

    • thereasoner

      Agreed. Now will our carriers do as well as those in the United States where reports have their customers getting new GS7s and S7E devices until their new Note comes in plus a cash credit. Other options include full refunds, the option to switch to a different device/brand and still being allowed to keep those pre-order freebies no matter which way you choose to go.

  • Do Do

    Ya I just want to know how and when the carrier note 7 phones can be exchanged.

  • Pete McDonnell

    No news from Rogers yet? Still waiting for my preoder!

    • Jas Kamoh

      Wow, picked up my preorder from local Rogers store 4 days after launch date. No issues with my unit. Gets slightly warm sitting on Samsung fast charge wireless charger.

    • Amanda Rose

      You can bring it back to the store you purchased it and they can send it to the Samsung service centre and the battery will be replaced or they will process a buyers remorse if you decide you’d rather have another device I.e S7/edge etc

    • Jas Kamoh

      Has Rogers officially released any instructions for their customers?

    • thereasoner

      As far as I know Samsung is still working out the details with carriers in various countries. Samsung is expected to make an announcement, presumably with all the details, sometime next week or as soon as those details are finalized.

      I think that you’re looking at a straight up exchange for a new one as a Samsung rep was quoted as saying that, while simply changing the battery would fix the problem, they want to make it as convenient as possible for their customers.

    • Amanda Rose

      Yes your options are to bring it to a Rogers store and the device will be sent out for repair ( you’re looking at a couple weeks turnaround time) or they will process a buyers remorse for you if you’d like to switch to another device instead I.e Samsung s7/ edge

    • Amanda Rose

      Option 1: Repair
      Offer to send the affected Samsung Galaxy Note7 device to the authorized Samsung repair facility as per normal process. Once Samsung has provided a replacement battery or device, the replacement will be shipped to the store and you can contact the customer for pick-up.

      Option 2: Buyer’s Remorse / Buyer’s Preference
      We are extending the Buyer’s Remorse / Buyer’s Preference period to 30 days with unlimited usage for impacted customers. Advise the customer that they are eligible to either exchange their Samsung Galaxy Note7 for a different device of their choice or complete a Buyer’s Remorse transaction as per the BAU process. If the customer falls outside the regular Buyer’s Remorse / Buyer’s Preference period, contact RSG to have an override done. Technical support ticket numbers will not be required for the return of these devices to the warehouse.

    • thereasoner

      Slightly warm is normal, you’re looking for very hot after being charged for long periods of time.

      Most likely you’re fine as reports have a miniscule 0.1% of Note 7 devices potentially affected .

    • Jas Kamoh

      True with my Note 5 also. Just waiting to see what Rogers has to say.

    • h2oflyer

      Slightly warm is OK on Samsung wireless fast charge.

    • Amanda Rose

      You’re not gonna see that pre order for a few weeks yet, not until all of this has been resolved and rectified

  • SuperDSpamalot

    I called Samsung about an hour ago and they were adament that there was no recall yet and they were still investigating. I wrote their public relations and their only reply was a direct copy and paste from the link I sent to them regarding the statement from Samsung about the recall.

    Samsung Canada is pretty much a joke.

    • TheShinraCorp .

      I actually spoke to a Samsung Canada employee a few months back. The only thing they have is the marketing department in Canada… that’s pretty much it, there’s no engineers, no IT, no nothing just pure Marketing in Canada. So no surprise they don’t want their Note 7 to be tarnished with that.

  • Ali F.

    Imagine someone with a sgs7 in an air plane, and boom, the guy will be shut on the spot. They should ban it from airports until a final word from Samsung.

    • Al

      That’s great except it’s the Note 7, not the S7, that’s been recalled.

    • TheShinraCorp .

      So what you’re saying is…. ISIS or Al Qaeda’s new weapon will be an actual working Samsung Note 7 that will explode when it overheats… WELP airlines are boned 😛

  • Amanda Rose

    Rogers has stopped sales as well as Fido

  • TheShinraCorp .

    I just realized after reading the first sentence there’s a mistake…

    Canadian carries have reacted swiftly to the recall
    of the explosion-prone Samsung Galaxy Note 7 with Bell, Rogers, Telus,
    Eastlink, Videotron, Koodo, MTS and SaskTel all confirming today that
    they’re suspending sales of the smartphone.

  • roach779

    How do I get info (if effected) on Note 7 purchase online via Samsung. It got delivered last week and arriving today or early next week?

    • thereasoner

      1 800 number listed in this article.

  • MathewSullivan

    Woah.. No wonder my Note 7 was getting into the 70-80ºc area. I was so worried, that I had to unplug the thing and lay it face down on the cold floor for 10 minutes.

    Im on the phone waiting now, not sure how this is gonna work, since I absolutely need a replacement phone ASAP and cannot drive to them -_-

    This actually sucks man.. I used to sleep with my phone beside me on the bed, now I’m genuinely afraid to. It will be laying on the floor overnight from now on.

    • thereasoner

      In the USA the carriers are offering a new S7 or S7 edge as a temporary replacement/loaner device until the new Notes arrive and a cash credit for the inconvenience. Or you can just trade it in for another brand and get a refund for the cost difference and any accessories purchased. You also get to keep the pre-order freebies if you got them.

      I’d imagine that its similar for Canada as well but they don’t specify, only saying “loaner phone” for the temporary device. Another on here is saying that the recall is voluntary in Canada as we don’t have the affected devices here so I’m not sure how yours is getting so hot. Could be a different issue.

    • Losbass

      My note 7 got pretty hot the first 2 charges ( had not restarted the phone at that point) , Since then and after a few restarts the phone has been charging fine and gets warm not hot.

  • ciretos

    I bought mine from Samsung store, they said the recall in Canada is voluntary, I still opted for replacement anyway.

    • roach779

      When did you buy your phone? My should arrive anytime. Wondering if mine is effected?

    • ciretos

      I got mine on release day.

  • Rimtu Kahn

    I found Bell still selling the device online

    • Zinni

      it seems Bell removed Note 7 from the line up already. I didn’t see the news yesterday morning and was in the process of buying a Note 7 at a bell store… We found out there’s recall at the end but they already ported my number from Fido before the end of transaction… whole thing was a mess because I needed to call Fido and Bell the whole afternoon in order for Fido to port my number back, and needed to buy a new SIM… and my old grand father plan (45$ 400 min +6gb) was GONE… 🙁

    • Rimtu Kahn

      Why didn’t you make Bell give you a temporary device until note 7 is available for sale once again? I’d think Bell would’ve definitely considered that rather than lose you as a customer.

    • Salinger

      That’s the problem with this whole situation. It isn’t a recall, it’s a “product replacement program”. Technically, anyone is still free to sell Note 7’s if they so choose. If this was an official, regulated recall, doing so would be illegal.

  • Leo

    What happens if you bought you Note 7 directly from Samsung online. I haven’t seen any official directions from them on how to proceed with this recall.

    • Do Do

      Yours should be even easier, ie. walk into a store. Or you could wait a couple of weeks. By then they should have replacements.

    • Salinger

      I did an online chat with Samsung. They said if you bought from Samsung online, you cannot return to a Samsung Store. Perhaps when the official recall notice is posted, they may modify this given the unique circumstances here, but right now, they’re just following the normal CS script.

    • Do Do

      That’s not right, hope that changes. The only thing that should matter is if it’s a Note 7, any samsung store should be replacing it, period.

    • Salinger

      I totally agree, and especially in this situation. It makes so much more sense for a customer to walk into a Samsung store than have to deal with Return Authorizations, shipping, waiting etc.

      Samsung Canada really seems to be behind on their reaction to this whole situation. Their CS agents seem to know almost nothing on it, and in the US and UK, Note 7 customers have already gotten an official email from Samsung but nothing here. They haven’t even made mention of the “recall” on their website!

    • thereasoner

      There’s a 1 800 number posted in this article to call.

    • Leo

      Samsung says, As of today, there have been no reported incidents in Canada. Samsung is prioritizing the safety of our customers first and are voluntarily replacing program. The Canadian replacement process will be announced shortly.

    • Damnflies

      I called Samsung but they said there is no explosion reported in Canada so you cannot return the note7 unless there is a problem with it. And there is no exchange program as well.

    • thereasoner

      Wrong, the carriers in Canada have already been setting up recall options although I hear that it’s voluntary as affected devices aren’t in Canada.

  • Salinger

    I only got mine less than a week ago from Samsung online. Since I’m still within the 15 day return period, I want a refund rather than a replacement phone. It should not be an issue I’m hoping but I have to say, dealing with Samsung isn’t quick or easy.

    • Li Xiang

      As far as I know, returning the merchandise through Samsung Online purchase will be charged 15% restocking fee, not sure if this also applies to cellphone.

    • Salinger

      I would like to think if that’s true, it would be waived given the circumstances. If not, I’ll still return it, but never buy another Samsung product again. They really need to have some leniency with their policies in this situation I feel.

  • Damnflies

    So.. will Samsung Canada recall the note 7 and exchange it for the new one Or not?

    • SuperDSpamalot

      I got tired of waiting for them to stop waffling and just had them process a return. Apparently I’ll be getting my return waybill on Tuesday. It’s a shame because I really liked the phone, but I am NOT impressed at how they’re handling this whole thing. I may buy it again in a couple months, but I’m kinda soured to it at the moment. 🙁

    • Damnflies

      I ALSO was going to return it but they said I cannot return it unless there is a problem with my device. Now just waiting for them to announce an exchange program..

    • SuperDSpamalot

      They didn’t ask me a single question. I just said I wanted to return the phone and they said ok, return label will be sent out as soon as possible. The only thing she said was it had to be returned in the original packaging with all of the accessories.

    • Salinger

      I’d try again if you still want to get a refund. I don’t know if it’s correct, but I’ve read a few people in online forums say Samsung extended their buyer’s remorse period from 15 days to 30 days. You may have just got an uninformed agent (which is highly likely given my interactions with them thus far).

    • Salinger

      I totally agree!

      What number did you call to initiate the return? The 1-800-Samsung appears to be US based. I want to return as well, get a refund, and then decide what I’m going to do next.

    • SuperDSpamalot

      1-855-254-4747. That’s for the e-comm service department. If you didn’t buy it directly from Samsung’s website they might not be able to help you.

    • Salinger

      Thanks! I did buy online direct from Samsung so hopefully shouldn’t have any problems.

    • Salinger

      Just wanted to say thanks again. I just got the opportunity to call today and got through right away, no wait. The agent said they’ll send me an email within 24-48 hours with the waybill attached to send it back and will refund my CC within 1-7 days of receiving the phone back.

      Honestly, I don’t really have much confidence in anything they tell me right now but I hope at least this much goes as planned.

  • BetelgeuseOrion

    every lithium battery has a battery management circuit built in, it should automatically stop any current if the voltage or temperature reaches a certain limit. i wonder what the actual problem is, was the charge circuit firmware screwed up somehow?

    • thereasoner

      According to Samsung it was due to “damage” to the battery during the manufacturing process at the TMI battery plant. Apparently the damage was hard to detect or it was internal so the small number that were affected got through the quality checks.

  • Michael Linden

    Apple didn’t even perform recall procedure when Bendgate happened in iPhone6+. Good move by Samsung this time.

    • thereasoner

      Worse than that, they had to be sued in a class action lawsuit by their own customers before they would do the right thing for the iPhones they bricked with the error 53 update mess.
      Now they’re facing yet another one for touch disease bricking iPhones with failing screens because of faulty manufacturing.

  • john smith

    it will likely take weeks if not months to get a replacement from Rogers. that’s why they are offering a loaner..

  • Ivo Coiman

    This is so much worse than apples “bend gate” and yet gets comparatively limited coverage and significantly less ridicule thrown samsungs way. Fascinating lol.

    • thereasoner

      Probably because Samsung acted quickly to do the right thing for their customers. Apple on the other hand routinely turns their backs on theirs to the point that they have to launch class action lawsuits in order to get Apple to do something about their defective devices as is the case for bricked iPhones from both error 53 and now touch disease.

      Oh, and speaking of limited coverage. I found the story of Samsungs battery woes on every tech site I visited day one. Apples touch disease where iPhone 6/6+ screens stop working? It took days for most sites to report on it despite it affecting far more devices. Probably because many sites didn’t want to risk their iPhone launch event invitation.

  • h2oflyer

    The other positive I see here hopefully is a lot of phone users Googling lith-ion batteries and how they are made, how they work and common sense safety concerns .

  • Nabob

    Samsung Canada needs to either put the phone back on sale or publish the recall program plan. Because I really don’t feel safe with the current situation. I can easily return he dvice but Samsung Canada needs to give us options soon.

  • Nabobcoffee

    I guess anyone owns the note 7 should aboid charging it in a plane or am I taking this too far??????

  • Crazy

    Went into a Rogers store (Upper Canada Mall over the weekend) they didn’t have a clue. Stuttered and stammered not knowing how to answer my questions. They could give me a loaner (they think) I pressed them on what phone I would get an he didn’t have an answer. Told me to use the device I had before until they could replace my Note 7. Advised I traded in my Note 4 so that isn’t an option. Typical Rogers, not a clue. Everyone other carrier seems to be on the ball. I have yet to be contacted by anyone at Rogers in regards to this recall.

  • CCH

    So I got my note 7 August 26th, and I knew about the battery issue popping up with the phones because I’m a technology enthusiast and follow many tech websites…all I can say is if it charges with the SAMSUNG branded cable, and doesn’t heat up past normal a little hot to touch, than you’d be fine…the moment you use aftermarket cables It might heat up. Heard it was because of the capacitor inside the cable or something, having memory from a different device charging but it makes no sense for new cables from the box.

    Either way, I wireless charge mine through a Spigen Wireless Charging dock, and it’s perfect. No heating up, I can sleep at night and not accidentally have a fire next to me, It’s safe.

    Some people are….I’d say being too cautious. It’s a great device, and every android has it’s “flaws”

    I’m doing the voluntary recall due to…why not? Even if it’s not affected, if I can get a brand new Note 7 after using mine….whats the hassle?

    Samsung Smart Switch can backup EVERYTHING except your logins,

    and it’s better to be safe than sorry.

    Wireless charging, which is amazing I must say, and Exchanging voluntarily, it’s great.

    OH also…Store fronts can be i****s, They’re there to sell, not always inform. So each providers customer service line in Canada is the way to go as far as exchanges or anything..store fronts just hand you the phone, swap out phones, sell you phones and accessories. I don’t think store fronts are as good as they used to be at all, lots of them are pure i****s. Customer service phone lines are the ones who would help you better.

    • Nabobcoffee

      I rcvd my device a little over a week and I charged over 15 cycles using Samsung branded charger and 3rd party chargers that were confirmed ok to use by Google engineer. The phones little warm but not hot at all. Does that mean mine has passed that battery issue and it never can happen aka explode? Or it could happen regardless of the number of charging cycles passed?

    • CCH

      It’s being precautionary to swap out to a new note 7. I would say do it even though you don’t have the symptoms unless Samsung identifies certain ones as “not replaceable” units. I’d rather a fixed one than first launch one anyways. Not saying you specifically should worry.

    • Nabobcoffee

      Oh yes for sure I will swap if I am offered the option and I already signed up for it. However I am just saying foe rhe time being is it safe with my current situation to keep using the device?

  • CCH

    So an update here on someone (Myself) who has rode the Exchange program from the start of the Note 7 explosion craziness in Canada. I received the replacement almost 3 weeks ago and it’s worked ever since….yes I have had battery drain issues, but No the heating up is no worse than with my Note 5. I’ve learned to accept temperatures not staying “within the norm” (whatever the norm could be) and I just learned to monitor the temperature using CPU-Z.

    I went to try and return the Note 7 to a location in Calgary that the Samsung rep over the phone had recommended, and it was as if they haven’t updated their information for other locations besides Samsung Experience Stores. The store that they directed me to, only opperates Mon-Fri 9-5 so it wouldn’t work for me. I’m going to edmonton soon enough, so I decided to wait it out. Yesterday I got from UPS a Box within a Box to actually Send the Battery written off Phone back. I was amazed, prepaid waybill, box with peanuts, bubble wrap pouch to put the phone in, clear instructions.

    After Samsung making a real bad look for themselves, this amazed me.

    I think if we just have the Patience that Samsung would hope we would have it’ll all work out. Except the battery issue with the replacement devices, that’s a part of life I’ll accept because I at least have a working phone that isn’t a threat to myself or others.

    In the end, I didn’t actually have to waste time going to places, just wait till they send stuff to me. 😛

