New on Xbox Game Pass on console, cloud and PC in May 2024 [Wave 2]

Xbox has revealed May’s second batch of new Xbox Game Pass titles.

Notably, quite a few games are coming to the service in this next wave, including EA Vancouver’s NHL 24 on Xbox Cloud Gaming (it’s already available on console), the highly anticipated Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and the acclaimed 2023 indie adventure title Chants of Sennaar.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Console, and PC) — May 14th

Chants of Sennaar (Cloud, Console, and PC) — May 15th

EA Sports NHL 24 (Cloud) — May 16 [EA Play]

Immortals of Aveum (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — May 16th [EA Play]

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Galacticare (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) — May 23rd

Hauntii (Cloud, Console, and PC) — May 23rd

Moving Out 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — May 28th

Humanity (Cloud, Console, and PC) — May 30th

Lords of the Fallen (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — May 30th

Firework (PC) — June 4th

Rolling Hills (Cloud, Console, and PC) — June 4th

Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on May 31st:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Farworld Pioneers (Cloud, Console, and PC)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pac-Man Museum Plus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Little Witch in the Woods (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Railway Empire II (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers get an exclusive 20 percent discount on any title in the catalogue, so you can buy them and keep playing even after they’re removed from the service.

A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription for PC costs $11.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month. Meanwhile, Game Pass Core is priced at $11.99/month but only includes access to around 25 games, not the full Game Pass catalogue.

Find out what came to Game Pass earlier this month here. Xbox is expected to make more announcements related to what’s coming to Game Pass at its Xbox Games Showcase on June 9th. All eyes are also on the company now following the closure of four studios, including Hi-Fi Rush maker Tango Gameworks.

