Here’s how much the Pixel 8a costs at Canadian stores and carriers

Google’s newest handset, the Pixel 8a, is now available for purchase in Canada. You can check out how to buy the Pixel 8a below, or if you want to learn more, read the full MobileSyrup review here.

Retailers

The Pixel 8a comes in four colours, ‘Aloe,’ ‘Bay,’ ‘Obsidian’ and ‘Porcelain.’ It comes in two storage sizes and is available on the Google Store for the following prices:

128GB – $679

256GB – $759 (only available in Obsidian)

Additionally, Google is offering $140 in Google Store credit with the purchase of a Pixel 8a until May 19th.

The Pixel 8a is also now available on Amazon Canada in both 128GB and 256GB sizes and all colours except ‘Aloe,’ which isn’t listed for some reason (my guess is it’s probably exclusive to the Google Store). The prices are:

Amazon is also offering a free $140 Amazon.ca promotional credit with the purchase of a Pixel 8a. It’s not clear how long it will stick around, but my guess is it will go away on May 19th, alongside the end of Google’s deal.

Best Buy Canada, on the other hand, is offering a $150 gift card for an in-care discount when people buy an unlocked Pixel 8a online or in-store. Customers who activate or renew at Best Buy and trade in their phone get a bonus $250 gift card or credit on top of the phone’s trade-in value. Best Buy has the same price for the unlocked Pixel 8a as Amazon and also offers the phone on contract with various providers. Check out all pricing here.

Carriers

If you’re looking to pick up the Pixel 8a without paying for it all at once, Canadian carriers have the phone available. You can find the pricing details below:

Telus

The Pixel 8a is available for $0 down and $29.33/mo financing for 24 months on a minimum $80/mo 5G+ plan with 200GB of data. Telus lists the 128GB Pixel 8a as having a $795 retail price.

Learn more here.

Bell

The Pixel 8a is available for $0 down and $28.31/mo financing for 24 months on a minimum $70/mo 75GB 5G plan. Bell lists the 128GB Pixle 8a’s price as $800.

Learn more here.

Rogers

The Pixel 8a is available for $0 down and $28.29/mo financing (after a $4.88 promotional credit) for 24 months on a minimum $65/mo (after $5/mo bill credit) 65GB 5G plan. Rogers lists the Pixel 8a price as $796.

Learn more here.

Koodo

The Pixel 8a is available for $0 down and $29.33/mo for 24 months on Tab Plus on a $54/mo 50GB 4G plan. Koodo also offers the phone for $344 down and $15/mo for 24 months on Tab Mid or $464 down and $10/mo on Tab Basic with the same $54/50GB plan, though Tab Basic customers can pick a $30 talk and text plan instead. Koodo lists the retail price at $795.

Learn more here.

Fido

The Pixel 8a is available for $0 down and $28.29/mo financing (after $4.88 credit) for 24 months on a minimum $35/mo plan with 3GB of 3G data. Fido lists the retail price of the phone at $796.

Learn more here.

Virgin Plus

The Pixel 8a is available for $0 down and $28.31/mo financing for 24 months on a minimum $55/mo 60GB 4G plan. Virgin lists the retail price as $800.

Learn more here.

Freedom Mobile

The Pixel 8a is available for $0 down and $22.29/mo for 24 months on MyTab on a minimum $45/mo plan with Digital Discount (Freedom’s discount for using autopay). Freedom lists the retail price at $679.

Learn more here.

Videotron

The Pixel 8a is available for $0 down and $19.75/mo for 24 months with the Take-back Credit ($28.25/mo without Take-back). There’s also a launch offer of a $250 credit plus the value of your old phone when you trade it in for the Pixel 8a on Take-back. Minimum $60/mo 45GB 5G plan. Videotron lists the retail price at $678.

Learn more here.

SaskTel

The Pixel 8a is available for $0 down and $8.33/mo financing for 24 months. SaskTel is offering a bonus $250 when trading in your current phone. The provider lists the retail price as $678.99.

Learn more here.

We’re adding carrier pricing as it becomes available, so check back for updates. If your carrier is missing, it might not have Pixel 8a pricing.