Daredevil: Born Again will finally hit Disney+ in March 2025

Marvel Studios has revealed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ in March 2025.

The launch window was confirmed during Disney’s upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday. Series stars Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) took to the stage to announce the news alongside a new logo for the highly-anticipated series. Nine episodes will be featured in the first season, with Marvel having ordered two seasons in total.

New logo for ‘DAREDEVIL BORN AGAIN’ Releasing in March 2025. pic.twitter.com/tkaLukj6eb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 14, 2024

It’s been a long time coming for Daredevil: Born Again. Following Netflix’s cancellation of Marvel’s Daredevil in 2018, which starred both Cox and D’Onofrio, fans have been clamouring for a revival or a new show featuring the fan-favourite actors. While the pair have reprised their roles in various Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hawkeye, She-Hulk and Echo, fans have eagerly awaited Born Again, which was first revealed in 2022.

However, Marvel ordered a massive creative overhaul of the series last year after filming several episodes, which, along with the writers and actors’ strikes, only further delayed production. Reports suggest that the original plan was to have the show be largely different from the Netflix iteration, but Marvel eventually pivoted to something more directly connected to it instead.

This revamp meant that Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) replaced Matt Corman and Chris Ord as showrunner, while Loki co-directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead were tapped to helm the series. Additionally, Marvel decided to bring back several fan-favourite actors from the Netflix series, including Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson) and Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye).

Jon Bernthal, who played The Punisher on Daredevil and in his own spin-off series, will also return as the iconic vigilante. Meanwhile, Philip Silvera, who was a stunt and fight coordinator on the lauded action sequences in the Netflix series, has also returned for Born Again.

Therefore, Born Again is now expected to be more in line narratively and tonally with the original Netflix series.

In addition to the Born Again news, Marvel confirmed at the Disney upfront that Agatha All Along, a spin-off of WandaVision starring Kathryn Hahn as the titular witch, will get a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on September 18th, 2024. Additionally, Ironheart, which sees Dominique Thorne reprising her role of Riri Williams from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will hit Disney+ sometime in 2025.

Image credit: Marvel