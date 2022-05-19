Marvel is now working on a Daredevil series for Disney+: report

After years of rumours and speculation, it seems like Marvel’s Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is returning for another series.

Variety reports that Marvel Studios is now developing a Daredevil show for Disney+. Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Cover Affairs) are writing and executive producing the series.

While Marvel hasn’t officially commented on the project, and Variety didn’t provide further details, it’s safe to assume this series will star fan-favourite actor Charlie Cox. He originally played Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Netflix’s beloved Daredevil series, as well as its Defenders spin-off, before it was cancelled. However, Marvel clearly understood his popularity, as Cox was brought back as Murdock for a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which, like other Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, was otherwise not connected to Netflix’s shows.

The biggest clue for Cox’s involvement, though, comes from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige himself. In December, Feige coyly told CinemaBlend that “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil.”

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that Disney+ just got Daredevil and all of the other Netflix shows. On top of that, Vincent D’Onofrio, who played Daredevil villain Kingpin on the Netflix series, reprised his role in Marvel’s Hawkeye, so both characters have been re-introduced to audiences. A costume designer for the Hawkeye spin-off Echo later appeared to leak that both Cox and D’Onofrio are in the show.

Given all of this, it seems like Marvel has been building to a grand television return for Daredevil. It remains to be seen, however, whether other actors from the original series, like Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), will return.

