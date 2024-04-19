Fido increases $34/20GB 4G plan to $39/month

Rogers-owned Fido has increased the cost of its 20GB 4G plan by $5/month.

It’s unclear exactly when the change happened, though it was likely sometime in the last couple of days. On April 11th, we wrote about Fido swapping its $34/50GB plan for a $34/20GB plan. In the days since, Fido quietly bumped that 20GB plan from $34/month to $39/month.

Notably, that price includes a $5/mo discount for using Fido’s autopay system. If you don’t use autopay, the plan costs $5/month more (previously $39 and now $44).

Aside from the price change, nothing else appears to have changed with Fido’s plan. The data is still locked to 4G speed, which Fido caps at 150Mbps. Moreover, the plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, plus international texting sent from Canada, and other benefits like voicemail, call display, and Fido’s five hours of free data.

Fido isn’t the only provider messing with its 20GB 4G plan. Bell’s Virgin Plus recently killed the plan in favour of a $40/month 10GB option. Notably, Fido’s plan now has a similar cost to Virgin’s but with twice as much data.

At the time of writing, Koodo still had its $34/20GB plan.

Check out Fido’s plans here.