Telus increases $80, $100 plans to 200GB, adds free year of Disney+

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus has reworked the plan page on its website and launched some new plan offers.

First up, Telus moved its ‘Essential’ plans up the page. They now reside alongside its ‘Premium’ plans, rather than lower down the page with other options like talk and text plans. This isn’t a huge change overall, but it does increase the discoverability of some of Telus’ more affordable plans.

Along with that, Telus changed some of its plans to include more data while also eliminating one option.

Telus’ $80/100GB 5G+ plan now includes 200GB of data with speeds capped at 2Gbps. The plan also features ‘unlimited’ data, which means that if customers use up all 200GB in a month, they can continue to use data at a throttled speed of up to 512Kbps.

Notably, the plan also now includes 12 months of free Disney+ Standard (normally $11.99/mo). Telus is offering $0 data sharing on customers’ first connected device if they finance it on a two-year term. Beyond that, the plan is the same as before, offering unlimited Canada-wide talk, text and data along with unlimited international messaging.

Telus eliminated its $95/150GB Canada-U.S. plan. Customers who want unlimited U.S. usage bundled in their plan now have to go with Telus’ $100/mo Canada-U.S.-Mexico plan. However, Telus did bump up the data from 150GB to 200GB.

The plan still includes 2Gbps speeds and ‘unlimited’ data at throttled speeds beyond the 200GB monthly allotment. The plan also benefits from similar upgrades to the $80 plan, including the free data sharing on the first financed connected device and a free year of Disney+.

You can check out Telus’ new plans here.