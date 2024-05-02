A big video game concert is happening in Toronto this month

A major video game concert called Game On! will be held in Toronto on May 24th and 25th.

Taking place at Roy Thomson Hall, the concert will include music from a variety of popular games, including World of Warcraft, The Witcher 3, BioShock, The Elder Scrolls, League of Legends and Ubisoft Montreal’s Assassin’s Creed.

Composer Andy Brick will conduct the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO), which will perform live alongside HD projections of footage from the games.

Those interested in attending can buy tickets from the official TSO website. Tickets start at $88.

Game On! had a two-night stint in Montreal in February. A Vancouver show will also take place in June 2025.

It’s the latest in an ever-expanding lineup of video game concerts that have been held in Canada since the pandemic, including this year’s Sonic Symphony, Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons and the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Orchestra World Tour.

Image credit: Andy Brick Music LLC