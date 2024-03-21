Microsoft unveils new Surface Laptop 6, Pro 10 for business

Microsoft held a ‘New Era of Work’ event with a focus on AI and Surface updates for business.

As was previously rumoured, Microsoft unveiled two new Surface devices, the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. However, these aren’t the anticipated revamped Surface devices expected to come in later this year for consumers — these are business-focused upgrades with minimal changes.

The new Surface for Business devices sport Intel’s latest Core Ultra CPUs along with integrated neural processing units (NPUs) to power AI features. Speaking of AI, Microsoft is putting a big focus on Copilot even at the hardware level, with the new Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 sporting Copilot keys (there will also be variants without the Copilot key). Microsoft says the new Surface devices are “built for Copilot.”

Microsoft says the Surface Laptop 6 is two times faster than the Laptop 5, while the Surface Pro 10 is up to 53 percent faster than the Pro 9.

The NPU will also power Surface Studio cameras with Windows Studio Effects for improved video calls. Other new improvements include anti-reflective displays and more.

Notable new features coming to the Surface Pro 10 for Business include 5G connectivity (for the first time on an Intel version), a brighter, higher contrast display, and an upgraded ‘Ultrawide Studio Camera’ with a 114-degree field of view and the ability to capture 1440p video resolution.

The Surface Laptop 6 didn’t see as many updates, though Microsoft did say it improved the thermal capacity for better performance. The Laptop 6 still comes in 13.5- and 15-inch variants, and it sports a 1080p video camera.

Microsoft talked a lot about Copilot for business as well, with the company aiming to make “Copilot available to every employee, on a secure and trusted platform, across any device.” The company also claimed that Copilot already saves employees “as much as 10 hours per month.” However, much of what the company discussed seemed focused more on trying to convince businesses Copilot was worth using rather than detailing actual features or capabilities.

The biggest change for businesses is that Copilot in Microsoft 365, which can pull data from across various work elements like emails, meetings, documents and more, is now available in Windows right from the Copilot sidebar, which makes it more accessible to employees.

Images credit: Microsoft