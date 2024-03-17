Ugreen’s Nexode 20,000mAh power bank is my new favourite portable charger

If you’re on the go, having a power bank to top up your devices can be a lifesaver. I’ve tried a few portable chargers over the years, and I prefer larger ones. Sure, they’re a little heavier on average, but the trade-off is you get way more charges before needing to top up the power bank itself.

So, when I got the opportunity to try out Ugreen’s Nexode 20,000mAh charger, I was totally on board. That’s like four or five recharges of my smartphone! And it’s not too big or too heavy, which is extra nice.

But size isn’t everything, and Ugreen’s Nexode power bank brings a few other notable goodies that quickly made it a staple in my bag. First up, ports. It’s got two USB-C ports (one of which pulls double duty as the charging port for the power bank itself) and one USB-A port.

Sure, it’s not the most ports I’ve seen on a power bank, but what stands out about them is their output capability. The primary port can output 100W charging, making this power bank and excellent option for fast charging on the go. The other USB-C port outputs at 30W, while the USB-A port outputs at 22.5W. This is what makes the Ugreen Nexode portable charger stand out from the rest — in my research, most other 20,000mAh chargers maxed out at 20 or 30W charging.

Plus, the high-watt charging means the power bank can serve as a way to charge up a laptop too.

The main 100W port also offers 65W fast charging for the power bank, which means it takes just two hours to recharge it, which is super handy. The last time I had a massive power bank like this, it charged via micro-USB and took forever to recharge. And it didn’t offer fast charging of devices either, which often meant lugging around the power bank connected to my phone while waiting for things to charge up.

Another thing the Nexode power bank does well is show the percentage of charge it has left via button-activated LED numbers on the side. I much prefer this to the charge indicators on other portable chargers I’ve used, which usually have a series of dots that light up to give a rough idea of the charge but are still quite vague.

Overall, I’m a big fan of the Ugreen Nexode power bank. It feels quality, offers a ton of portable power along with fast charging, and the charge indicator is great for keeping an eye on how much juice is left. The only real downside is the price — at $139 in Canada, it’s significantly more than most other power banks. Sure, it has some advantages over other options, but I’m not sure it’d pay an extra $40-$60 just for a power bank that charges a little faster.

Oddly, Ugreen’s website no longer lists the 20,000mAh 100W power bank, instead showing the 25,000mAh 145W version, which is even more expensive at $209.99 (at the time of writing, it was on sale for $159.99). The 20,000mAh version was only on Amazon Canada for the $139 price. The 25,000mAh is also available through Amazon for $189.99, making Ugreen’s website the better option, at least while the sale is on.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.