Apple reportedly in talks to build Google’s Gemini into the iPhone

Apple and Google are reportedly in talks to build the search giant’s Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) into the iPhone.

Bloomberg reported on the talks, citing anonymous sources familiar with the companies’ ongoing negotiations. Apple could licence Google’s Gemini to power some new features coming to the iPhone this year, but Apple isn’t just talking with Google — the iPhone maker also reportedly considered using OpenAI’s models.

It’s not clear how the talks will go — Apple could choose Google, OpenAI, another generative AI provider entirely, or even none of them. For months, rumours and reports have pointed to Apple’s work on its own AI technology, with the company apparently developing a generative AI codenamed ‘Ajax‘ and a chatbot called ‘Apple GPT.’ However, Bloomberg says Apple’s tech isn’t as good as rivals, like Google, which is why Apple is discussing licensing generative AI tech. At the same time, Apple has notably made several advancements in the AI research space, so it might be a matter of time before the iPhone maker has a competitive product. Apple even recently acquired a Waterloo, Ontario-based AI startup to bolster its portfolio.

If Apple and Google struck an AI partnership, it could draw the attention of regulators. The companies already face growing pressure and scrutiny over a lucrative deal that sees Google pay billions each year to secure its search product as the default option across various Apple devices and software. An AI deal would likely build on that partnership. Other significant AI deals, like Microsoft’s deal with OpenAI, have drawn regulatory scrutiny, too.

Finally, Bloomberg doesn’t expect Apple to announce an AI deal with Google or another provider before June, when it holds its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Apple CEO Tim Cook promised significant AI announcements this year, likely to come at WWDC. The next big software update for iPhones, iOS 18, is also expected to have several new AI features. If Apple chooses to partner with an AI provider, it’s likely that the provider’s tech will power these new features. Bloomberg mentions possible generative AI features baked into Siri and other apps, while Apple’s own AI tech could be added to other parts of iOS 18. We’ll likely learn more about these additions and changes at WWDC.

It’s also worth noting that several AI providers already have or will launch apps on the iPhone, including Google Gemini. These AI apps may have limited features compared to built-in features developed via a partnership like the one Apple is reportedly considering, but the AI tools are available all the same.

Source: Bloomberg