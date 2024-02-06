Free Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo now available on PS5

A free demo of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is now available on the PlayStation Store.

Following a leak on Monday night, the news was confirmed in a State of Play presentation focused entirely on the hotly anticipated PS5 exclusive action-RPG.

In the demo, you’ll be able to play through the entire first chapter of the game, which centres around an extended flashback sequence featuring Cloud and Sephiroth. Closer to release, the demo will be updated to feature a present-day section of the game in which Cloud and friends explore the wilds outside of the Junon harbour town. (It’s also worth noting that both of these sections were covered in media preview coverage — you can read our impressions here.)

Alongside confirmation of the demo, the State of Play showcased around 20 minutes of Rebirth gameplay. You can check that out here.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches on PlayStation 5 on February 29th. Those with PS4 or PS5 save files from Final Fantasy VII Remake will receive Leviathan summon, while save data from Remake Intergrade‘s Intermission DLC will net you the Ramuh summon.

Notably, this wasn’t the only State of Play to be held recently. Last week, PlayStation aired a general State of Play featuring more than 15 games, including Death Stranding 2, the Silent Hill 2 remake, Sonic x Shadow Generations and more. A full recap of what was shown can be found here.

Image credit: Square Enix