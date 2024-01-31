Here’s everything shown off during PlayStation’s January 2024 State of Play

PlayStation held its first 2024 State of Play on January 31st, offering a look at the new games for the PS5, PS4, PS VR2 and PC coming in 2024 and beyond.
If you missed the event or want a quick summary, here’s a recap of everything shown off:
Helldivers II (PS5/PC) — February 8th, 2024
Stellar Blade (PS5) — April 26th, 2024
Sonic X Shadow Generations (PS5/PS4) — Autumn 2024
Zenless Zone Zero (PS5) — Coming Soon
Foamstars (PS5/PS4) — February 6th, 2024
Dave the Diver (PS5/PS4) — April, 2024
V Rising (PS5) — Coming 2024
Silent Hill: The Short Message (PS5) — Available now
Silent Hill 2 (PS5) — Coming Soon
Judas (PS5) — Coming Soon
Metro Awakening VR (PS VR2) — Coming Soon
Legendary Tales (PS VR2) — February 8th, 2024
Dragon’s Dogma II (PS5) — March 22nd, 2024
Rise of the Ronin (PS5) — March 22nd, 2024
Until Dawn (PS5/PC) — March 22nd, 2024
Death Stranding 2 On The Beach (PS5) — Coming 2025
Physint — Coming soon
The full State of Play can be viewed here.
PlayStation’s State of Play will return on February 6th for a full look at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
Image credit: Kojima Productions/PlayStation Studios