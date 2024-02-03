The 2024 NHL All-Star game is in Toronto — here’s how you can watch it

The 2024 NHL All-Star game is taking place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The game is set to take place at 3pm ET/12pm PT on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, featuring the best players from each division competing in a 3-on-3 tournament.

If you’re a hockey fan in Canada, here are some options for you to enjoy the All-Star Game:

Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports will all offer the game to Canadian viewers. You can access the live streams of Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports through their respective websites or apps if you have a cable or satellite subscription that includes these channels.

Fans can watch the action live through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app. The CBC Sports app is available on both iOS and Android.

Elsewhere, fans would also be able to stream the game via Sportsnet+. A Sportsnet+ subscription starts at $19.99/month or $179.99 manually, and it offers access to the NHL, MLB, NBA and more.

Sportsnet+ is available on Apple TV, Chromecast, FireTV, consoles, Android, iOS, on the web and more.

Quebecor-owned TVA Sports will also broadcast the game. Vidéotron, Cogeco, Telus, Cooptel, RTC and CCAP subscribers can access streams through the TVA Sports website and iOS and Android mobile apps.

Teams

The teams have been picked! 🤩 Presenting the four squads you'll see at #NHLAllStar Weekend! pic.twitter.com/F2T7xuIXlV — NHL (@NHL) February 2, 2024

Team Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitch Toronto Maple Leafs

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings

Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

Team Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Connor Helebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues

Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers

Boone Jenner, Colombus Blue Jackets

Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens

Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks

Team Nathan MacKinnon

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche

Kirill Kaprizov, Minneosta Wild

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

Elias Lindholm, Vancouver Canucks

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Seattle Kraken

Team Quinn Hughes

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Jesper bratt, New Jersey Devils

Cam Talbot, Los Angeles Kings

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks

Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks

Image credit: NHL