fbpx
Deals

Apple AirTag 4-Pack bundle now on sale for 19 percent off

Ian Hardy
Jan 15, 20247:02 AM EST 2 comments
AirTags

The benefits of Apple’s Bluetooth-tracking AirTag have been well documented, offering users an affordable way to keep their valuables safe. Amazon is currently offering a 4-pack of AirTags at a discounted price, which puts the money back in your pocket.

The deal saves you $26 off the 4-pack and here is the deal:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Related Articles

Deals

Grab a Garmin vivoactive 5 for $329 at Best Buy

Reviews

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is Ubisoft’s best game in years

Deals

Amazon Echo Show 15 Bundle is 26 percent off

Deals

Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile are still offering Boxing Week deals [Update]

Comments