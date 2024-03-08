fbpx
Where to watch the 2024 Oscars in Canada

Will Oppenheimer take home Best Picture as many expect?

Bradly Shankar
Mar 8, 20248:02 AM EST 0 comments
Oppenheimer

Oscar night is nearly here.

On Sunday, March 10th at 7pm ET/4pm PT, the 96th annual Academy Awards will be held live in Los Angeles. Hosted by late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time, the ceremony will honour films from across the globe in 23 different categories.

How to watch in Canada

As has been the case for many years, Bell has the exclusive Canadian rights to air the Oscars. This means the show will air on the media giant’s CTV network.

Therefore, you can tune into the show on the CTV channel on TV, CTV.ca and the CTV app on Android, iOS and connected TV devices. On CTV’s website, you’ll need to sign in with your TV provider.

Etalk, Bell’s entertainment news program, will also have pre-show red carpet coverage on its InstagramTikTokTwitterFacebook, and YouTube channels.

The nominees

Overall, 2023 was a strong year for film. Besides the one-two box office punch of ‘Barbenheimer,’ a variety of smaller acclaimed films were released.

Here are the 10 films up for the coveted Best Picture award:

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

It’s worth noting that Past Lives was written and directed by Korean-Canadian Celine Song and is inspired by her own life. Song is also up for Best Original Screenplay.

Additionally, London, Ontario’s Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie’s main Barbie co-star, is up for Best Supporting Actor. He’ll also perform his hit song from the film, “I’m Just Ken,” at the show.

Other Canadian nominees include the late Toronto-born musician Robbie Robertson (Best Original Score for Killers of the Flower Moon) and To Kill a Tiger from Toronto’s Nisha Pahuja (Best Documentary).

However, Oppenheimer is the clear favourite to win Best Picture.

The full list of nominees can be found here.

The presenters

Some of the big names taking to the stage to hand out hardware include:

  • Emily Blunt
  • Ben Kingsley
  • Toronto’s Brendan Fraser
  • America Ferrera
  • Ryan Gosling
  • Ariana Grande
  • Chris Hemsworth
  • Jennifer Lawrence
  • Matthew McConaughey
  • Rita Moreno
  • Toronto’s Catherine O’Hara
  • Al Pacino
  • Issa Rae
  • Steven Spielberg
  • Christoph Waltz
  • Michelle Yeoh
  • Zendaya

The full list of presenters can be found here.

Which movies are you rooting for to win? Do you think Oppenheimer will clean house or will there be any big surprises? Let us know in the comments.

For more on the Oscars, check out our respective breakdowns of where to stream nominees OppenheimerBarbiePast Lives and Poor Things.

Image credit: Universal

