Apple’s AirTag helps Ontario man find his stolen car

I love Apple’s AirTag; it has saved me more times than not. I have a tracker in my wallet, my leather passport case and my key ring, and I’ve used the tracker multiple times for each item.

Thankfully, I’ve never had my car stolen like a man in Windsor, Ontario. According to CTV Windsor, Sameer Mansoor’s brother noted in the morning that his car was missing.

Mansoor, luckily enough, left an AirTag in his car six months ago after being concerned about this exact situation. He opened the Find My app and saw that his car was at a motel on Huron Church. Mansoor and his brother made their way to the location while calling 911 on the way. Thankfully, Mansoor retrieved his car and most of the items inside.

Anyone who owns an Apple device — I’m telling you, buy several AirTags and put them in and on everything you value because they might be the key to finding your wallet, passport, keys or even your car at some point down the line.

Source: CTV Windsor