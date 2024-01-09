Toronto Zoo hit by cyberattack, animals are safe

The Toronto Zoo announced on Monday, January 8th, that it’s experiencing a ransomware cyberattack, which it first detected on Friday, January 5th.

According to an official statement shared by the zoo, it’s currently investigating if the attack had any impact on its guest, member and donor records. It also confirmed that it does not store any customer credit card information, so it is unlikely such sensitive information might have been leaked.

The Toronto Zoo’s animal wellbeing, care and support systems have not been targeted by the attack, and the Zoo continues to operate normally. The Zoo website hasn’t been impacted and purchasing tickets online still works.

Your Toronto Zoo is currently experiencing a ransomeware/cyber incident. We are investigating the impact, if any, to our guests, members and donor records. We can confirm we do not currently store any credit card information. Once we have more information we will share it broadly pic.twitter.com/FgDIp8vapt — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 8, 2024

“We are working with the City of Toronto’s Chief Information Security Office and third-party cyber security experts to resolve the situation and have reported it to Toronto Police Services,” said the Zoo.

As of right now, the only thing that seems to be impacted is the Zoo’s customer service response time. The Zoo’s statement says that it is trying to get back to customers in a timely manner, but there might be delays over the next several days.

The Zoo says it does not have any other information about the attack, and will update once it gains new intel.

Image credit: Toronto Zoo

Source: Toronto Zoo