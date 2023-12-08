Threads now has Tags, but you’re limited to one per post

Meta-owned Threads is rolling out a new yet familiar feature: tags.

Tags are similar to hashtags used on X (Twitter) and Instagram, but on Threads, they have some distinctive characteristics that make them more user-friendly.

Tags essentially allow users to mark their posts with a label, defining what they are about and making it easier for other users to find and join relevant conversations.

To add a tag to a post, users simply need to tap the # button on the Threads compose window and type in a word or a phrase. Unlike hashtags, tags will not appear with the hash symbol and can include spaces and special characters, so they can blend in naturally with the rest of the text.

It’s worth noting that users would only be able to add one tag per post, and other users would be able to tap on the tag to open the search view, where they can see all the posts related to that topic.

“The hope is this design focuses tags more on communities and less on engagement hacking, and does so while keeping @threads simple and easy to use. We’ll see how it goes,” wrote Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

This is still a new feature for Threads, and it is likely that users will soon have the option to sort the search results by date, engagement and other metrics.

Source: Adam Mosseri