Even Larian’s CEO forgot Baldur’s Gate 3 was finally coming to Xbox

After winning ‘Game of the Year’ at the 2023 The Game Awards, Baldur’s Gate 3 has surprise released on the Xbox Series X/S. You can purchase the game online now for $89.99 (or $102.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition). The critically-acclaimed title has been available on the PC, Mac and PlayStation 5 for several months.

You can also only get a digital edition right now, but the physical deluxe version is available for pre-order.

Amusingly, it seems that Larian Studio’s CEO was supposed to announce the title’s Xbox Series X/S release at The Game Awards, but forgot in all the excitement.

I had one job and that was to announce this if we won an award – sorry all but happy it’s out there! https://t.co/61hhIc1I2Y — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) December 8, 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3 also won ‘Best RPG,’ ‘Best Multiplayer,’ and ‘Players’ Voice’ awards. Its victory is hardly a surprise, given the game has received rave reviews across the board. Plus, it was released with just enough time before the Game Awards to generate lots of hype while still being in recent memory.

Now, players who game on Xbox can get in on the fun. There are a few things to keep in mind, though. First, the Xbox version allows cross-saving between Steam and Xbox Series X/S, but not between PS5 and Xbox. Theoretically, you could go from PS5 to Steam to Xbox, but we won’t know for sure if it works until it’s tested.

Second, split-screen co-op is available on the Xbox Series X, but not the Xbox Series S. The game isn’t available on the Xbox One (or PlayStation 4).

Source: Xbox