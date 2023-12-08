Pluto TV celebrates one year in Canada with new channels

Ad-supported steaming service, Pluto TV, launched in Canada in December last year.

One year later, the streaming service has amassed over one billion total viewing minutes monthly, as shared in its latest press release.

Since its launch in Canada last year, the service has added over 50 new full-time channels and doubled the hours of content that was initially available on the platform.

Pluto TV’s success in Canada was fueled by adding new channels consistently and strategic partnerships with the likes of The Weather Network, Blue Ant Media, OUTtv, Sony, Lionsgate, Cineflix, NFB, Stingray, and Corus Entertainment, all contributing to the service’s still-expanding and diverse library.

As part of the one-year Canadian anniversary, Pluto TV also announced that more content is coming soon to its catalogue, including:

Income Property Channel (Canadian)

Pluto TV Westerns

MTV Xmas, with more channels launching in January, such as MTV Spankin’ New, MTV Biggest Pop, Yo! MTV and MTV Classic

Love Pets

Leave it to Bryan Channel (Canadian; launching in January) and more.

Check out all the new channels here.

Image credit: Pluto TV

Source: Pluto TV