Belkin’s Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 is my favourite wireless charging dock ever

I’ve tested a lot of 2-in-1 charging docks over the years, but Belkin’s Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock with MagSafe is by far the best I’ve ever encountered.

Most 2-in-1 chargers are bulky but too light to sit firmly on a bedside table and feature shiny, easily scratchable plastic that’s a dust and smudge magnet (this description matches almost every charging stand Belkin has ever released). I typically use charging stands for a few months but then slide them into a drawer and forget they exist, instead opting to plug my smartphone in on my bedside table because it’s easier.

In fact, until I got my hands on the Boost Charge Pro, I’d pretty much given up on Qi charging entirely.

The Boost Charge Pro solves both these issues by stripping things down. It features a weighty base that sits firmly in place, a side-mounted MagSafe-compatible charging puck that locks my iPhone 15 Pro in the perfect charging position nearly every time and a simple Apple Watch charger that sticks out from its side. The iPhone charging portion of the charger can be adjusted from 0 to 70 degrees, making it perfect for iOS 17’s StandBy Mode (when it’s entirely flat, it’s perfect for charging AirPods).

The one downside to the design is I wish the Apple Watch charger featured the same rubber-covered look as the rest of the Boost Charge Pro, rather than glossy stainless steal (it makes it look like it’s tacked onto the side of the charger in a makeshift way).

Backing up the Belkin Boost Charge Pro’s design are equally impressive specs. It features a 30W power supply connected to a 1.5 metre braided USB-C cable alongside 15W charging for the iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and other MagSafe-compatible iPhones. The Apple Watch charging portion works with the Apple Watch Series 9 and even the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2, a rarity in the 2-in-1 charging space given the high-end watch’s 18W voltage requirements.

It’s unclear how well the charger will work with Qi2-compatible Android devices when they start to appear early next year, but at least in theory, it should be able to easily charge high-end smartphone that supports the MagSafe-like format (the Apple Watch charger will be useless to you though).

If you’re looking for a great 2-in-1 charger, I can’t recommend the Boost Charge Pro enough (it’s managed to restore my faith in Qi and MagSafe). The Belkin Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 is available in ‘Charcoal’ and ‘Sand’ for $159.95.

